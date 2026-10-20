Should the Giants Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to Fix Their Backfield?

Legendary NFL head coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden once said, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”

While the New York Giants are still figuring out what to do at quarterback, Madden’s words could just as easily apply to the team’s situation at running back.

After releasing Najee Harris, the starter in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, head coach John Harbaugh is still waiting for one of the team’s remaining backs (Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., or Devin Singletary) to step up and claim the RB1 job.

Why No One Has Claimed the Job

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each running back has had his own issues that have kept him from claiming the job.

Skattebo, who began the year as the RB1, has struggled with ball security. He has fumbled four times this season, including one on a critical scoring drive against Washington that ended the team’s chance to win. Over two seasons, he fumbles once every 36.4 carries.

Tracy, seeking his third straight season with 1,000 all-purpose yards, has also struggled with ball security, along with questions about his pass protection. Those are two big factors that usually keep a running back on the sideline.

To his credit, he has improved in pass protection, if Pro Football Focus’ grades are to be believed: Tracy has a team-leading 84.1 grade (on 17 pass-blocking snaps) and has allowed no pressures thus far.

Singletary has been the odd man out in the rotation, inactive for three consecutive weeks. He does a lot of little things well, but he's taken a back seat because Skattebo and Tracy are viewed as longer-term options, and he lacks the explosiveness that forces defenses to really account for him when he’s in the game.

The situation at running back, combined with the loss of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s mobility, has seen the Giants’ rushing attack, a top-five unit last year, drop to 16th in rushing yards (629) and 22nd in yards per carry.

As if that hasn’t been enough, opposing defenses this year have loaded the box with eight or more defenders on 77 of the Giants’ rushing attempts, the sixth most in the NFL.

All of this raises the question of whether it’s smart for the Giants to trade for a legitimate RB1. We don’t think they will make that move because we think defensive line depth is a bigger need.

But of the four players suggested by SI.com’s Conor Orr, the one who makes the most sense is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is reportedly among the players who could be on the move after the Colts dismissed general manager Chris Ballard this week.

Why Taylor?

Taylor, 27, recently signed a contract extension worth $44 million in new money, with $39 million guaranteed. If he is traded, the acquiring team would not pick up the prorated signing bonus, which is $7.562 million this year before dropping to $5 million in 2027 and 2028.

He would cost a new team $410,588 per week in base salary, plus another $60,000 for each game he plays, but he could be worth it.

Since 2020, Taylor ranks second in total rushing yards (8,090), behind only Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens (9,719), despite injuries that kept him out of games every season through 2024.

Taylor also has four 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025), led the league in rushing yardage in 2021 (his second year in the league), and is a legitimate threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

At What Cost?

The closest comparison for a deal to acquire Taylor would be the one back in 2021 when the San Francisco 49ers acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick plus an additional Day 3 selection.

The Giants currently have six projected picks in next year’s draft, so if they were to swing this kind of trade, they’d almost certainly have to split the assets between 2027 and 2028.

Then there is the question of whether the Giants are better off waiting to see what transpires in the 2027 draft.

Florida’s Jadan Baugh, Missouri’s Ahamad Hardy, and Mississippi’s Kewan Lacy are candidates who could provide the production they seek if they’re willing to wait on adding a running back and stick with Skattebo, Tracy, and Singletary for now.

Should the Giants Make the Trade?

As much as a balanced offense matters, if the Giants need to make a trade, it should be for a defensive lineman to help stop the run.

Another factor is whether the Giants ultimately decide to roll with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. Because McCarthy is a mobile signal caller, a quarterback the defense must account for as a potential runner, could open things up for the rest of the running backs and finally allow Harbaugh to declare a winner at RB1.

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