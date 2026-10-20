Four Running Backs the Giants Could Trade For Amid Backfield Struggles

John Harbaugh hasn’t been shy about the Giants’ lack of backfield production in recent weeks.

After Cam Skattebo was seemingly benched (though Harbaugh won’t publicly admit it) last Sunday after nearly fumbling away New York’s Week 5 win over the Commanders in overtime, the Giants leaned on Najee Harris, Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy in their loss to the Saints. The result? Just 34 yards on 14 total carries.

“It’s hard to get in a rhythm with one or two plays,” Harris said of his crew’s less-than-ideal performance. “The first couple runs will be like, ‘O.K., how are they playing it?’ And then the next ones will be, ‘O.K., this is how you attack it.’ But if you’re getting a play here and then get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you could do. … I’ve never been through any of this before.”

Well, speaking out didn’t help his cause, as the Giants released Harris on Tuesday.

“I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance,” Harbaugh said earlier this week, referring to having a back capable of handling a larger workload. “A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have. My advice would be to any player … Make the most of those opportunities, and you’re sure to get more opportunities. Do something.”

With Harris gone, and the Giants searching for answers in the backfield, New York could very well be in the market to acquire a running back at next month’s trade deadline .

Here are four running backs the Giants could trade for .

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley spent his first six seasons with the Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh mentioning Barkley makes him a must-add to this list. And what a reunion that would be.

After being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley spent his first six seasons with the Giants and earned two Pro Bowl nods before failing to agree on a contract extension with general manager Joe Schoen ahead of the ’24 campaign. The veteran later signed with the division-rival Eagles, rushed for 2,005 yards and won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024 before helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs. Barkley has since signed a second extension with the club.

With the Eagles in a bit of disarray , general manager Howie Roseman faces some difficult decisions before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, which could include moving off players in the final year of their contracts.

Is it likely that Barkley lands with the Giants? Certainly not. But it’s the NFL, and more far-fetched reunions have happened .

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A more likely trade target for the Giants is Conner. After rushing for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons, Conner sustained an ankle injury three games into the 2025 campaign and missed the remainder of the year. The 31-year-old remains on injured reserve as Arizona leans on rookie No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love and veteran Tyler Allgeier, and the Cardinals could be ripe for the taking amid their slow start.

While Conner is on the wrong side of 30, he’s proven he can handle a significant workload when healthy—as evidenced by his four seasons with 200-plus carries and a career 4.4 yards per attempt. The Cardinals haven’t opened Conner’s 21-day window to return from IR. Still, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro , the running back is “close” to practicing, which could open up the possibility of him being moved. For what it’s worth, Harbaugh spent four years game-planning against Conner while he was coaching the Ravens and the running back was with the Steelers, giving the Giants some familiarity with what Conner brings to the table.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard is in the final year of his contract with the Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollard continues to surface in trade speculation. The 29-year-old is in the final year of the $21.75 million deal he signed with Tennessee in 2024 and, with the club starting this season at 1–5, could very well be dealt ahead of the deadline.

Pollard has tallied 240-plus carries, 1000-plus yards and at least five rushing touchdowns in each of the past three seasons, proving to be the bell-cow-type of back that the Giants are looking for. New York’s passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan was the Titans’ head coach when Pollard signed with the club three offseasons ago, so there’s a connection that could help facilitate a move.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor could be on the move after the Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Giants do want to go big-game hunting, then Taylor is the obvious choice. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard this week after a 2–4 start, and could be looking to move off some of their stars to recoup draft capital.

Taylor, 27, has consistently been one of the best running backs in football since being drafted in 2020. He’s been elected to three Pro Bowls, led the NFL in rushing in ’21 and, despite missing a handful of games over three seasons, has logged back-to-back 1,400-plus-yard campaigns and in ’25, led the league in both carries (323) and rushing touchdowns (18).

This would be a major swing for the Giants, as they’d also be taking on the two-year, $44 million contract extension Taylor signed this offseason. That said, if they’re truly looking to revamp their backfield, this may be the risk to take.