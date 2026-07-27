Giants Training Camp 2026: 5 Hidden Storylines to Watch Under John Harbaugh

The New York Giants open their 2026 training camp Tuesday at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, their first under head coach John Harbaugh.

For Harbaugh, it’s pretty much playoffs or bust. That notion was communicated by the veteran head coach when he was first hired back in January to lead the franchise out of what’s been mostly a period rivaling the old “Wilderness Years” of the mid-1960s to the late 1970s.

There are a lot of storylines for this Giants team to follow this summer. The headliners will be the various competitions for receiver, second cornerback, and defensive line.

Then there is the anticipated growth of key young players like quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Abdul Carter.

And let’s not forget the stories of redemption for players like Evan Neal and stories of a bounce-back for players who regressed last year, like cornerback Deonte Banks.

Those are just some of the storylines that will be at the forefront for spectators, but there are also some hidden storylines worth watching because of the bigger picture.

How John Harbaugh Handles Adversity

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, optimism is at an all-time high that this Giants team can turn things around and get back on the winning track. But what happens if the team suffers a bad loss or, worse yet, a string of losses that take the air out of the balloon?

Since 2020, the longest losing streak of a John Harbaugh-led team was six games, coming in 2021 when the Ravens dropped their last six contests of that season.

The Giants, in that same period, are no strangers to losing multiple games in a row, but the hope is that they replace the long streaks of losing with more victory Mondays.

Losing is just one form of adversity. There is also the potential of losing a key player for the season due to injury. Regardless of the adversity–and no team goes through a season without having a monkey wrench thrown into the mix–how will the Giants respond under Harbaugh?

Team Conditioning

Jul 25, 2024; East Rutherford, NY, USA; New York Giants offensive guard Aaron Stinnie (64) takes a water break with teammates during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since 2020, the Giants are 7-17 in the first four games of the regular season, with the team often looking unprepared. They are also 3-9 in the first two weeks of the regular season, with opponents outscoring them 314-209 (a 105-point margin).

But perhaps the biggest and most concerning part of the Giants' start to the season has been how poorly conditioned they have been as the game has worn on. In the first two games each season between 2020 and 2025, they have been outscored 64-169 in the first half of their games, and because they have had to play from behind, they often have looked winded by the time the second half of their games have wound down.

Harbaugh is looking to change that, and it starts with ensuring that the team is in top-notch condition, especially given that their first games will likely be played in hot weather.

For proof of that, look no further than the fact that the Giants are going to have 11 practices in their first 12 days of camp down in West Virginia, including a stretch of six practices in a row from August 3-8.

That’s a sharp contrast from the approach taken last year when the Giants never practiced more than three days in a row.

Malik Nabers’ Recovery

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has avoided landing on the PUP list, which has anyone with a rooting interest in the Giants breathing a huge sigh of relief. But just because Nabers will be cleared to practice when training camp opens, that doesn’t mean that he’ll be 100%.

The plan is for the Giants to ease Nabers back into a football routine, hoping he will be full-go by Week 1 of the season.

So it goes without saying that there will be a lot of eyes on how much Nabers does in training camp and how he looks doing all that, especially when he gets to the point where he’ll be required to stop and start on a dime and make sudden cuts in his route running.

Team Discipline (Penalties)

A view of a yellow penalty flag | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is often a time for short tempers and overall sloppiness, especially early on and during those blistering hot days.

But Harbaugh, who undoubtedly is aware that the Giants last year averaged 47.29 penalty yards per game (second most behind Denver) and that their penalties also gave opponents 35 first downs (seventh most in the league), will be looking to ensure that average drops significantly.

Teaching Approach

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell (28) is instructed by head coach John Harbaugh during drills at an organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants put out a series of short videos as part of their “Giants Life” series in which they highlighted how the coordinators go about teaching their students to be the best they can be. Before that, the media got a small window into how the assistants were actively involved in teaching their position groups.

What potentially stands out here is the approach to teaching. Coaches can either be short-fused screamers who pop off at the slightest mistake, or they can be patient and realize that mistakes are going to happen during training camp, and it’s up to them to ensure that the players don’t continue making the same mistakes.

Thus far, Harbaugh’s staff has been much more controlled in how loudly it’s given feedback to players as compared to prior staffs who could sometimes be heard in the next town.

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