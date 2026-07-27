What Would Make Harbaugh's First Giants Training Camp a Success?

The long wait is over for the New York Giants , who are set to open their first training camp under head coach John Harbaugh tomorrow at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with one goal: to raise the performance level from the last three seasons and get back into the postseason discussion on an annual basis.

That might be easier said than done given the unpredictability that an NFL season often brings. Still, Harbaugh is looking forward to finding out just how locked in and how close this roster he had a hand in assembling really is toward reaching that goal.

For Harbaugh, it starts with the mentality.

“I really like the mentality of the team here. I think the mentality from day one has been really, really good,” he said last month during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

“They want to win. They want to be successful. They're very open-minded. They ask a lot of questions. They want to be on the same page.”

Harbaugh’s hope, of course, is that the team will be on the same page when they hit the field for their first practice on Wednesday.

That in itself would be a step toward a successful training camp for the team that is looking to set the tone, identify its 53-man roster and practice squad, and get a sense of how competitive it will actually be come September.

Here is a look at some other factors that will either make Harbaugh’s first Giants camp a success—or break it.

Answering the Biggest Roster Questions

Although Harbaugh has a plan for the team’s quest to turn into a winner, that plan still has numerous questions that need to be answered.

From quarterback Jaxson Dart taking that big anticipated leap in Year 2 to figuring out the wide receiver puzzle on offense, and then determining who will be the other starting cornerback on defense, there is no shortage of questions waiting to be answered over the next several weeks.

Dart’s Year 2

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart is one of, if not the biggest, keys. The second-year quarterback has been introduced to a brand-new offensive system that, by his own admission, includes many things he hasn’t done before and has pushed him outside his comfort zone.

“I think every time that you're learning a new system, there's a lot of things that you have experienced from a terminology standpoint, especially when you're in the NFL, and you're able to learn at a faster rate,” Dart said earlier this year.

“This is a brand new system from a communication, terminology standpoint. So, I think everybody out here is learning, and we've been able to put in a really good plan into place to take those necessary steps each day where it's not overwhelming.”

Dart will strive to smooth out some hiccups from the spring, when he looked shaky at times with what was asked of him. The good news is that he has a strong supporting cast around him, from his offensive line to his running backs and tight ends and a diverse group of receivers who can help him take that much-needed step forward.

Receivers

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants got a much-needed good piece of news when Malik Nabers was able to avoid the PUP list. That said, the receiver will be ramped up day by day, leaving the other dozen or so receivers on the roster to fight it out for one of what’s projected to be about six spots on the team.

The receiver competition won’t necessarily end with obvious winners and losers, but the key will be for the coaching staff to have confidence in whoever they end up keeping.

Starting Cornerback

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of having confidence, the only starting job currently open on the Giants is right cornerback, where it’s a three-man race between Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks, and rookie Colton Hood.

Banks is coming off a solid spring in which he probably looked the best that he’s ever looked in the offseason. But last year he was also locked in during the spring and had a solid showing, only to end up losing his grip on the starting job when the coaches decided to rotate in Cor’Dale Flott before Flott cleanly edged Banks out of the role altogether.

“He just wasn't consistent, getting lined up fast, wasn't consistent with his feet,” Giants defensive backs coach Addison Lynch said of Banks .

The good news is Banks was, as of the spring, trending in the right direction.

“He's improved his consistency,” Lynch said. “His play has improved. So now his confidence is up, and he can keep this rolling into the season.”

Optimal Conditioning

The last three years have seen the Giants come out of the chute looking sluggish and ill-prepared for the start of the season, resulting in abysmal play and even worse results.

Harbaugh is going to make sure that trend ends. He’s scheduled practice on 11 of the 12 days the team will be in West Virginia, including six practices in a row after the five-day acclimation period ends.

Of those six straight practices, don’t be surprised if Harbaugh schedules three consecutive padded practices, the maximum number of padded practices a team can have on successive days.

That’s just the warm-up. After a week in East Rutherford, where the team has four straight 2.5-hour practices, they’ll head to Miami the next week to get in some work against the Dolphins in the blistering Florida sun.

By the time training camp is done and the season is ready to begin, Harbaugh’s Giants team should be in optimal condition where the players are just as fresh late in the fourth quarter as they are at the start of the game, an expectation that, if it comes to fruition, would be a big win for a team in dire need of a fast start.

A Disciplined Team

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell (28) is instructed by head coach John Harbaugh during drills at an organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many times in years past have the Giants looked sloppy in terms of execution, pre-snap penalties, dropped passes, missed tackles, and other things that have made the difference between a win and a loss?

The answer is too many to count, which is why Harbaugh and his staff are going to be all over the players and their attention to detail.

Mistakes early on in camp are going to happen as the plates get ramped back up, but what Harbaugh doesn’t want is for the team to make those backbreaking mistakes in games that cost them by the time the game clock reads 0:00 in the fourth quarter.

Good Health

New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris is among three players who will start training camp on the PUP list. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants had three straight Achilles injuries during the spring, which was enough to get Harbaugh’s attention, so the team brought in additional mechanisms to ensure they’re catching any Achilles that might be on the verge of tearing before it has a chance to happen.

While injuries are not completely avoidable, the hope is that the team avoids any injuries that are long-term or season-ending. So far, they’re not exactly off to a great start in that regard.

New York put three players on the PUP list (defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris and Sam Roberts, and tight end Thomas Fidone II).

There is the matter of Nabers ramping up. And it remains to be seen if Abdul Carter, who turned his ankle during the spring , is fully recovered as Harbaugh and the team hoped before the team broke for its six-week break.

The Giants, for what it’s worth, have the third-highest risk index (62.0) for injury entering 2026, according to Rotowire, behind the 49ers (76.6) and Lions (62.3).

Final Thoughts

There is no one defining factor that will determine the success level of Harbaugh’s first training camp, at least not right away.

What needs to be evaluated is whether the team looks different come December than it did in August.

What also needs to be taken into account is that progress isn’t linear—there will be some ups and downs along the way, as with any team.

The question is how the Giants will respond to adversity. Losing a game is going to happen, but will they suffer a deflating loss, such as what happened last year against Denver, or will they get mad and take out their frustrations on whoever is next on their schedule?

We’re going to find out soon enough just how successful Harbaugh’s first training camp with the Giants ends up being. At a minimum, it should be much more organized and efficient than in years past.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.