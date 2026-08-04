Giants Camp Live: Will the Giants Avoid Another Penalty-Filled in Pads?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh tried to downplay the barrage of penalties that were among the headlines of the team’s first day in pads down at The Greenbrier.

Harbaugh chalked up the sloppiness to being in pads for the first day and the elements, but in reality, he has to be unhappy with what he saw considering that most of the 14 penalties were of the pre-snap variety, which really has little to do with the elements or pads and more to do with discipline and attention to detail.

That said, it wouldn’t be a stunning development if today’s practice, which according to the latest weather forecast from Accuweather could again see a thunderstorm in the forecast, is a lot cleaner in terms of concentration.

Presnap penalties were a big problem for the Giants last year, New York finishing with the second most pre-snap penalties on offense (41) and tying for the league lead (with Denver and Tennessee) for the most pre-snap penalties on defense (13).

The Giants will be in pads again Tuesday—the second of an anticipated three straight padded practices, and the second of the 16 total padded practices allowed under the CBA.

Harbaugh has already said that Thursday’s practice will be more of a “mental” day (translation: a dialed-back pace). The Giants will next be eligible to do three consecutive days of padded practices when they return to New Jersey on August 10, according to the CBA Article 23, Section 7 , which states:

“Padded practices may not be held on more than three consecutive calendar days, and such three-day practice periods may not be held more than three times during preseason training camp.

“Additionally, none of the three permissible three-day practice periods may begin until at least three calendar days have elapsed since the conclusion of the Club’s previous three-day practice period.”

Tuesday’s padded practice will be extended by 15 minutes, running from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., the team inching closer to the full two-hour, 30-minute maximum practice time allowed under the CBA— with that longer practice happening on Wednesday.

Readers can follow the day’s events with our live blog below. Please note that while there is no live tweeting allowed by the media during the practice, the live blog will continue to run throughout the post-practice media sessions, at which Harbaugh is scheduled to speak at approximately 3:45 p.m. and select players will speak at approximately 4:00 p.m.

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