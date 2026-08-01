Giants Training Camp Live Updates: Notes from Practice No. 4

Saturday’s New York Giants practice at The Greenbrier is significant.

It is the designated day for the NFL’s annual “Back Together” campaign in which fans in attendance are welcomed with a host of special events. It is also the final practice of the five-day acclimation period.

Up until this point, the Giants have been ramping up, getting their football rhythm back after six weeks off.

So far, so good on the team’s acclimating back to football activities, according to head coach John Harbaugh, who has been most pleased with the effort shown by the players in his first training camp with the Giants.

“The mindset, attitude, energy, determination to do things right—kind of what we were talking about in terms of chasing perfection,” he said on Friday.

“I do believe they've done three days of that. They've stacked three days of that kind of mindset, which is really where it starts. That's the process part of it. If we're willing to do that, then we have a chance. The biggest challenge now is to put a fourth day on top of that.”

Harbaugh has not wasted any time with how the practices have been structured. Just as was the case in the spring, every minute has been planned with very little breathing room in between and the operation has run like clockwork.

That will continue today when the practice runs for two hours to cap the non-contact, padless sessions.

Besides the practice itself, all eyes will be on receiver Malik Nabers, who, after practicing for about 25 minutes in the first two sessions, was held out of Friday’s session as part of the greater plan to get him over the final hurdles during his rehab from a torn ACL.

“He’s working real hard,” Harbaugh said of Nabers. “Made a lot of progress and that's what we decided to do.”

The Giants will have Sunday off, so it will be interesting to see if Nabers returns to practice today or if the team gives him what would amount to three days off before looking to increase his workload starting next week.

Today’s practice, which is scheduled to run from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., followed by media sessions starting approximately 3:45 p.m. You can follow along on all the updates below.

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