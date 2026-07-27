Giants Sign TE Tyler Moore After Workout, Filling Roster Spot on Eve of Camp 

The New York Giants , who have two open roster spots, hosted 18 players for a workout on Monday, with defensive line, tight end, and defensive back being among the most frequent positions in the group.

Here's the full list of Giants tryouts from today. pic.twitter.com/Fu3HoL5ame — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) July 27, 2026

According to the NFL Network, the team has signed one of those players , tight end Tyler Moore, to their roster on the eve of their reporting to training camp.

Moore, 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa State, where he was primarily a blocking tight end/hybrid fullback.

As a receiver, he registered 21 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 45 games over his college career, his best season coming in 2025 when he posted career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (118).

Moore’s big 2025 season came after he saw his junior campaign cut short due to a lower leg injury that cost him five games that year, one of several injuries he’s dealt with over his college career.

What the Addition of Moore Means

New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II was one of three players placed on the PUP list by the team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are expected to lean heavily into heavier personnel this season. Still, their tight end depth took a little bit of a hit when second-year man Thomas Fidone II, a seventh-round draft pick last year who saw his rookie campaign cut short due to a foot injury, landed on the PUP list last week.

Fidone, who also had an injury history in college, underwent a cleanup procedure on his foot during the spring, which caused him to miss most of the OTAs and minicamp practices. He was a long shot to make the 53-man roster.

With Fidone unable to practice while on the active/PUP list, that opens the door for Moore to compete with Tanner Conner and Chris Manhertz for a roster spot.

Moore had been praised by now-former Iowa State’s offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser as a tough customer who will “do whatever it takes” for a football team.

Former Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell, who joined the Penn State staff after the 2025 season, agreed, adding that Moore “gives you everything he’s got every single day.”

Giants head coach John Harbaugh is looking to build up a bully on both sides of the ball, and it sounds like Moore fits the criteria.

The Giants will find out, though, whether the Des Moines, Iowa native can unseat Manhertz and/or Conner for a spot on the 53-man roster.

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