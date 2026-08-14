Giants' Banged-Up Secondary Faces Its First Tough Test in 2026 Preseason Opener

The New York Giants will take the field for the first time in 2026 when they host the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener, giving the world a look at what a John Harbaugh-run team will look like.

This Vikings offense will be a great team to test the Giants' talent, depth, scheme, and consistency against. They provide formidable opposition in the running game and in the passing attack.

Their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, can affect the game with his arms and legs—something the Giants will have to deal with in the upcoming season.

While it’s unknown just how much all the starters on both teams will play in this preseason opener, here’s what we’ll be watching.

Three Vikings Players Who Will Test the Giants’ Defense

Quarterback Kyler Murray was named the Vikings starter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kyler Murray: Murray was named the starting quarterback for the Vikings over their 2024 first-round draft pick, J.J. McCarthy. The former Cardinals signal-caller is, at his best, a dual-threat quarterback with plus accuracy who should be a nuisance to a New York Giants defense that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks.

WR Jauan Jennings: Jennings is a big, strong receiver formerly with the 49ers, where he spent years tantalizing fans with several performances that suggested he could be an elite receiver in the NFL, but he failed to show consistency. Now with Minnesota, he adds to an already deadly group of receivers that will test the Giants' banged-up defensive secondary.

RB Demond Claiborne: The Vikings' sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft has had an electric camp for the Vikings, and many believe he's going to have an expanded role than originally believed, including in the preseason opener should the Vikings choose to protect the health of veterans like Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

Claiborne is a shifty back who is not big, but runs extremely tough and knows how to make people miss. For a Giants run defense that has struggled with consistency in tackling, Claiborne will be a good test to see where they are.

Matchups to Watch

Offensive Tackles vs Giants Edge Rushers

Starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are both good starting tackles in the NFL who, if they play, will provide a great testing ground for the Giants' edge rushers.

When the Vikings go to the bench, rookie Caleb Tiernan and Ryan Van Demark are next up and capable of providing adequate resistance against the Giants. The goal is for New York to come at teams in waves of edge rushers, not just with their starters.

Receivers vs Giants Defensive Backs

Fans will want to see the Giants' defensive backfield in action, and there is no better team to show what they can do against than one with several high-level receiving options.

There's a good chance the Vikings will play their starters extended minutes as they try to work on the chemistry between Murray and the receiving corps.

Justin Jefferson is not expected to play, but the Giants will still need to handle Jordan Addison (if he plays) and Jauan Jennings. Tai Felton has also been really impressive in camp and will be a problem the Giants secondary need to address as well.

The Giants defensive backfield is currently banged up. Incumbent starter Paulson Adebo (hamstring) will be a “game-time decision” according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Greg Newsome II has also been dealing with a knee injury, as has top slot cornerback Dru Phillips. It’s not known as of this writing if Newsome or Phillips will play.

That potentially leaves Deonte Banks and rookie Colton Hood to handle the action on the perimeter. We may also see Ar'Darius Washington, who has been having a solid camp, in the slot.

With the cornerback depth being something of a concern, the potential of facing the Vikings' first-team receivers is an excellent litmus test, even if the snaps will be limited in quantity.

Don’t Overlook: The Vikings Rushing Attack

Expect the Vikings to come out using a lot of zone runs, whether inside or wide, to stretch the defense horizontally so they can find lanes to burst through vertically.

It'll be set up with shifts and pre-snap motions to confuse the Giants' defense and to test whether this unit is better at being assignment-sound.

A priority for the Giants' run defense will be to maintain gap integrity while being sound in their run fits. Often over the last couple of seasons, the Giants were simply out of position to make plays, especially on the front seven.

How the secondary performs against the run game will also be key in whether the run defense unit as a whole is more formidable than what it’s shown in the past.

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