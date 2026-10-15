PFF Mock Draft Sends Giants a Wide Receiver, and the Numbers Show Why

Despite investing a ton of resources in the position during the offseason, the New York Giants are still working to fortify their wide receiving corps and become one of the deepest units in the NFL.

In total, Big Blue doled out $48.34 million in new contracts to veteran pass catchers in free agency, according to Spotrac. Through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, the return on investment has given the franchise the 21st-ranked scoring offense and the 20th-ranked average yards per passing play for a huddle that sought to test the vertical boundaries.

Obviously, a lot changed in head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s plans once their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, went down with a season-ending injury. Still, even with a capable backup with a proven arm in Jameis Winston, the Giants felt they had enough options to make some noise through the air.

Pro Football Focus thinks the Giants could still improve the position group beyond this season, and the outlet projected New York to target a pass catcher in its 2027 Mock Draft 1.0 , selecting Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson with the No. 26 pick.

“The Giants have Malik Nabers but not much else at wide receiver right now,” PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness wrote.

“If they do wind up selecting in the 20s of this draft, they could do a lot worse than take a look at someone like Robinson. His play dipped early in 2026, but he ranked sixth among college wide receivers last season with an average of 3.03 yards per route run.”

Giants Passing Attack: A Two-Trick Pony

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Jameis Winston (19) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGuinness is stretching it a bit when he suggests the Giants’ arsenal is “Malik Nabers-or-bust.” Yet it’s hard to argue that the team’s leaderboard showcases a bevy of productive weapons for the quarterback.

The Giants’ brass can celebrate an offseason win in acquiring tight end Isaiah Likely, who has come in and quickly shattered franchise records while offering a bigger, more versatile option out of the slot.

Harbaugh and the Giants saw firsthand just how dominant a duo Nabers and Likely can become if they both stay healthy, especially after the two pass catchers combined for 22 receptions, 215 yards and three touchdowns to spark a second-half rally toward a 27-27 overtime tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Beyond No. 1 and No. 9’s contributions, which are starting to heat up, the same can’t be said for the rest of the receivers, who each have fewer than 10 receptions and 146 yards while accounting for only three of the Giants’ nine passing touchdowns.

Malachi Fields is still a rookie just five games into his pro career, and he’s been effective on limited targets, averaging 14.6 yards per catch and leading the team.

Others like Darnell Mooney and tight end Theo Johnson haven’t had many opportunities to make plays. Still, when they have been targeted, they’ve produced only 12 catches combined and struggled to haul in contested catches that could have swung the results of both of the Giants’ non-winning games.

Injuries have been a factor. The Giants lost veteran kick returner Gunner Olszewski and their projected starting slot receiver, Calvin Austin III, to knee injuries before the season opener. Braxton Berrios suffered his own foot injury in Week 4, bringing the total to three receivers sidelined for the remainder of 2026.

That doesn’t shield any of them from taking some blame. Harbaugh brought each onto his roster as a testament to his belief in their ability to contribute to one of the league’s most versatile aerial attacks.

So far, the offense ranks 13th in EPA per pass play (+0.136), and only 5 of its 21 explosive plays of 20 or more yards have come through the air, good for 28th in the NFL entering Week 6.

With the Giants’ run struggles on full display through five games, it’ll take more than two trick ponies to propel the franchise past the tougher opponents waiting in the second half of their schedule.

Nabers and Likely won’t do it alone, and help isn’t coming soon. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see it arrive early in the draft in April, assuming bigger needs don’t arise down the stretch.

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