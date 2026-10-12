Cam Skattebo Vows to Fix Ball Security After Overtime Fumble Against Commanders

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo walked both sides of the double-edged sword during the club’s Week 5 27-27 overtime thriller against the Washington Commanders.

On one end of the blade, Skattebo’s powerful rushing style helped him accumulate 59 yards on the ground for New York, including a 19-yard run that helped the offense approach field-goal range during its second possession in overtime.

Unfortunately, the other end saw the 24-year-old fumble the ball just five snaps later when Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stripped Skattebo on a rushing attempt. Washington recovered at its own 24-yard line, needing only a field goal to defeat the Giants .

However, in one of the more bizarre endings to an NFL game in recent memory, the Commanders’ bid to win ended on 2nd-and-8 at the Giants’ 24-yard line. Following a sack of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington failed to align for the final snap with 12 seconds remaining. Instead, the clock ran out, tying the game 27-27.

Though Skattebo and the Giants avoided defeat, the second-year running back realized his clutch-time commission of football’s cardinal sin would require immediate reconciliation.

“I fumbled the ball. We can’t have that. I understand that,” Skattebo said postgame. “I’m going to go into the film room and get it fixed. I felt like I had good protection. The kid made a [heck] of a play.

“I think in that situation what I think I could do differently is try not to get the extra yards because we’re already in a good position and continue to take care of the ball,” he continued.

“If I get tackled for a loss at one yard, then I get tackled for a loss at one yard.”

For a player who said he prides himself on “going for the ‘W,’” Skattebo learned a tough lesson about the fragility of defeat.

“I’m the player that tries to fight for as many yards as possible for this team,” he acknowledged. “It bit me in the [backside] there. I got to make sure I protect the ball for this football team. We win that game if I do.”

Win, Lose or Draw, Cam Skattebo Is Vital to Giants’ Success

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) fumbles the ball during overtime against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo’s charisma and playing style have rapidly made him a favorite among Giants fans. Selected in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back compiled 410 yards (4.1 average) and five touchdowns in eight games last season.

Unfortunately, a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 8 prematurely ended what had become a promising rookie season.

After a strong performance during both training camp and the preseason, he returned to the gridiron in Week 1 to much acclaim. To date, he has carried the ball 81 times for 294 yards and one touchdown.

Still, Skattebo has fumbled the ball four times this season, including his Week 5 miscue against the Commanders. While he has taken accountability for his struggles, the Arizona State product knows true improvement won’t happen unless he performs better on the field.

“I think the players that come out of those things are the best players,” Skattebo said. “The people that can move past that and go into next week and take care of the ball and win the game. When their number is called again, they take care of it. I think that’s what makes the best players. So, when that happens, it’s going to happen.”

With the Giants now at 3-1-1, Skattebo would like nothing more than to help his team return to the win column when they host the New Orleans Saints (1-4) at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. For as much as he will learn from this experience, New York’s top rusher must execute at the highest level, a lesson he was destined to learn … win, lose or draw.

“It wasn’t a loss, and it wasn’t a win,” Skattebo said. “I think somebody explained it to us as a lesson. We could have fixed some things. I gave up the ball at the end there. We learned lessons today, especially I did. Once we get past that and we learn from those, get them fixed, and then it’s a different ball game.”

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