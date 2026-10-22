Jameis Winston Takes Demotion in Stride as J.J. McCarthy Steps In for Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston is no stranger to shifting job status during his 12-year NFL career.

Four games after the Giants named him their starter following a season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart, Big Blue is pulling Winston from the starting lineup. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday that the team would switch to former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy for the Week 7 matchup with the Houston Texans.

The move, which Harbaugh wouldn’t call a permanent one, came after Winston’s mistake-filled performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, in which he completed 14 of his 26 pass attempts for 152 yards and threw two interceptions that helped the visitors pour on 34 unanswered points to open up a rout in the second half.

McCarthy replaced Winston in the final 11 minutes of the fourth quarter and set league history by throwing for 243 yards, leading New York into the red zone three times and falling one touchdown short of carrying them back from a grueling defeat.

The effort was enough to convince the Giants’ coaching staff to move forward with the newly acquired McCarthy. For Winston, the demotion to backup is purely a change in role, not a change in the mindset he has held since day one with the organization.

“Just focusing on one day at a time is the biggest thing,” Winston said about the quarterback change following the team’s practice on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely grateful that I still get to do what I love, and that’s play football at a high level for the New York Football Giants. And being able to accept roles and understand what your significant role is, and how you can be the best at your role with this team, is one of the things that you have to adjust to in this league.”

For most of his professional career, Winston has made himself into a player who could go on stretches where he impresses a team and its fanbase with his volatile arm, the same one that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft and produced three seasons with over 4,000 passing yards and at least 22 touchdowns in his first five years.

At the same time, the typically charismatic Winston has repeatedly struggled to hold on to the starting job with the four franchises he’s played for because he tends to force the ball into tight windows, leading to a whopping 118 interceptions in 113 career games.

Despite the ugly side to his résumé, the Giants brought Winston back in 2026. They offered him a two-year extension, believing he was still among the best options to step into the fold if anything took Dart off the field for an extended period.

That insurance policy became necessary less than two games into the year. It paid off, as Winston put forth what Harbaugh called “a tremendous job,” throwing for 806 yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions to lift the Giants to a 2-0-1 stretch and put them in first place in the NFC East for the first time in well over a decade.

One hideous outing against the Saints quickly shifted the narrative. With a more prepared McCarthy waiting in the wings, both sides realized New York’s best chance of staying in the playoff race would be handing the reins to the 23-year-old quarterback.

“I believe that last game, it wasn’t what it was capable of being,” Winston said of the team's performance against the New Orleans Saints last week. “I think every single week, as a football team, you’re defined by the last time you stepped foot on the field.

“So, I believe that based on the last game, my job is to lead the New York Football Giants to a win, and that didn’t happen. So that being said, I understand where I’m at now.”

With one week left before their bye, Winston finds himself back in the role the Giants originally signed him for: backing up a younger quarterback.

Still, instead of a promising second-year player in Dart, he gets to mentor a fellow former first-round pick in McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie year with a torn meniscus in his right knee and barely got a fair shake in 10 starts with the Vikings in 2025.

It’s never an easy transition for a veteran who knows he’s on the back nine of an NFL career and has had to prove multiple times that he can overcome his faults to earn a team’s trust again.

If anyone is suited to be McCarthy’s tutor in this situation, it is Winston, given the experience he’s gained in creating new chances at the highest level. He knows he must show that level of selflessness to help his new teammate revive his talents and carry the Giants to additional wins down the stretch.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston says he's fully on board with helping new starting QB J.J. McCarthy succeed in his role. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, while he won’t impact what happens on the field this coming Sunday in Houston, he’ll certainly be in McCarthy’s corner in practice and along the sidelines, cheering him on while looking for lessons he can take toward improvement and remaining grateful that he can still play a role in the Giants’ success.

“By being my very best,” Winston said.

“That’s how you support a young man: by coming to work, being the same person every single day, by showing respect and gratitude for the opportunity that he’s presented with and the opportunity that I had, and understanding that gratitude is the key to abundance in all of this.

“When you come to work and you approach it from a grateful mindset, it leads out to the entire building, and nothing really changed but the role itself.

“Every day is going to continue to be focused on getting one percent better in terms of preparation, in terms of who I am to my teammates, in terms of being ready when opportunity presents itself when I’m on the field again.”

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