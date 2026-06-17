NFL.com’s ‘Defining Number’ for Giants Summarizes the Big Problem of the Last Decade Plus

The New York Giants ' team ownership, which has the final say on the head coach, really wanted to believe in their handpicked newcomers.

After all, the franchise had seen Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells, whose only head-coaching experience prior to taking the Giants’ job in 1983 was with Air Force, go from a high-profile assistant coach to riding toward the top of the mountain twice during his tenure.

So why not give another up-and-coming coaching assistant who offered hints of head coaching pedigree the same opportunity?

The Bet That Kept Backfiring

Head coach Joe Judge reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The problem is the Giants: despite putting their eggs in the baskets of Ben McAdoo, Joe Judge, and Brian Daboll, they quickly found that while each man talked a good game about building a winning franchise, none really knew how to do so.

Enter John Harbaugh, who brings the magic number of 19, the number chosen by NFL.com’s Matt Okada as the Giants’ defining number ahead of the 2026 season.

That number represents the number of seasons Harbaugh will have under his belt as an NFL head coach, his experience and pedigree undoubtedly appealing to the Giants’ ownership, who understandably decided to move away from rolling the dice on another inexperienced “up-and-comer.”

Enter Harbaugh

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harbaugh, as is known by now, has had 12 winning seasons in his 18 completed campaigns to date, including one season (2012) that ended in a Super Bowl victory.

The Giants, on the other hand, have only been to the playoffs twice since Coughlin resigned, once under McAdoo in 2016 and the other under Daboll in 2022.

Of the three first-time NFL head coaches the team hired post-Coughlin, none of them finished their first contracts with the team, with Daboll being the only one to last beyond two seasons.

Why the constant turnover hurt the Giants

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brian Daboll against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That constant carousel of head coaches has done the Giants no favors. Every head coach has a specific way he wants things done. Every head coach also has his own staff and systems he wants implemented, and he brings along players from his former stop.

The Giants, with all this sudden turnover brought about by realizing the error of their optimism, barely had the chance to lay down roots with any one head coach. This has led, in part, to a ridiculously high roster turnover every time there is a regime change.

To put that into perspective, receiver Odell Beckham Jr is the only player on the roster from the Coughlin era, having been brought back this month after being traded following the 2018 season.

And receiver Darius Slayton has survived the Judge and Daboll eras (Pat Shurmur was sandwiched between McAdoo and Judge, had prior NFL head-coaching experience but lacked a winning pedigree).

The hope is that Harbaugh, who, unlike his predecessors, has been to the top of the mountain, can finally start to build the stability it hasn’t had since Coughlin.

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