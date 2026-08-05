Greg Newsome, Jaxson Dart All Good After Tuesday’s Run-in and Other Notes from Giants Camp

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome told reporters on Wednesday that the incident in which quarterback Jaxson Dart threw a ball at him after scoring untouched is behind them and that all’s good between them.

Newsome, who is battling for a starting job, admitted that at first, Dart’s action made him angry, said that the two talked it out and that he has a lot of respect for his quarterback’s aggressiveness.

“I said, I'm a guy that chirps. I like stuff like that,” Newsome said. “We were laughing at lunch about it literally after practice (Tuesday). We were about to post a little selfie because I saw it got on ESPN. So, it was fun.”

Tight end Isaiah Likely, who got between Dart and Newsome just after the incident happened, chalked things up to guys competing and perhaps having grown tired by that point.

“I mean, that's the type of dog you want in a quarterback,” he said of Dart. “Newsome, I've been playing him for quite a while. I know he's a dog himself, so he's not going to back down on nobody.”

Harbaugh was not a fan of Dart’s reaction, and he had the officials penalize the offense on the ensuing PAT attempt, which fortunately was successful.

While he initially told reporters he didn’t feel the need to say anything to Dart about his poor judgment, on Wednesday, Harbaugh admitted that the topic came up.

“We have our team meeting, and all those plays come up, the different things come up. So, that's an opportunity for coaching points,” he said Wednesday.

“We went over the sequence, and everybody knows. So, it was good. (Dart) was great about it. He's great about accepting responsibility, and he's a very accountable guy.”

Mixing Things Up

White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks to his players during drills during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh decided to mix things up a little bit during Wednesday’s camp by having the first-team offense square off mostly against the second-team defense during the 11-on-11 drills.

“That's more the coordinators calling what they want to call. If we go ones versus twos, we're still, at this stage of camp, we're still running our offense and defense,” Harbaugh explained.

“But the coordinator, if it's the first offense, then he's going to ask for some things. He wants to see more cover two, more cover three. He wants to see a blitz. He doesn't want to see a blitz. He can help script that, but the defense still plays.

“And then you also, we were able to run some longer periods out. So, you saw the guys out there for 12 plays, nine plays, for six no-huddle plays, things like that, which become more game-like. So, that's the balance of it.”

OBJ Making the Most of His Chance

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Malachi Fields, Malik Nabers, and Darius Slayton not taking part in team drills, veteran Odell Beckahm Jr has seen his opportunities to work with the first-team offense increase.

He’s made the most of them as well, proving that he can get open.

“I feel like I'm getting better, " Beckham said after practice. “I feel like with repetition, with mistakes—unfortunately I'm one of those people who has to touch the stove to know that it's hot and not to touch it again—so I learn from a mistake, and it's like, all right, that's something that I corrected.

“There's definitely been more opportunities. It's just a combination of both. But kind of fizzle all that out, and I'm just locked in the moment. I'm truly grateful for being where my feet are at and just trying to enjoy every day and bring the best energy that I can.”

Harbaugh has liked what he’s seen from Beckham.

“He's working hard, and he got some balls that came his way, and he made some great plays,” he said.

Blue Notes

Harbaugh threw a bouquet of roses at receiver Dalen Cambre, who is trying to hold onto his roster spot and who has quietly had a good camp.

“I see him make a circus catch every single day,” Harbaugh said. “And not just that, he's doing all the other things. He's doing special teams. He knows what he's doing. He's running great routes. I think he's making a move. I think he's done a great job and he's got our attention.”

Deonte Banks, another player who’s trying to hang onto a roster spot, saw a good amount of snaps with the starting defense in place of Paulson Adebo, who worked with the second-team defense.

Harbaugh said it’s all about competition.

“I've told you before, I really feel good about our corner depth. I think we've got some guys there,” he said.

“So, we're just going to let those guys keep competing, and it brings out the best in everybody. I thought all the corners played well today.”

Up Next

The Giants are back on the practice field on Thursday, but the session will be more of a “mental” day, meaning it won’t be in pads.

The team has three more practices at The Greenbrier before heading back to East Rutherford to continue their camp and begin preparing for their preseason opener against Minnesota set for a week from Saturday.

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