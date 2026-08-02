Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Betting on Himself in a Pivotal Contract Year

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is aware of the financial risk he’s taking with his future by participating in training camp.

He could have sat out and raised a fuss about getting a new contract with some financial security. Instead, Thibodeaux has chosen to take the high road.

“I'm happy to be here,” he said of his Giants career so far. “I mean, obviously we didn't win that much in the beginning, but no one really thinks about the years before. It's all about the opportunity we've got in front of us.”

This summer, Thibodeaux is betting on himself. He is taking each day in stride, and seeking to be the very best version he can be.

“I honestly don't think there are any more layers of motivation to be added,” he said Saturday after the team wrapped up its acclimation period of practices.

“I think when you play in this league, when motivation kind of seeps out or when you have the most of it, you just kind of lean back on your discipline.”

That’s precisely what Thibodeaux has been doing. He’s been taking most of his snaps with the second team defense, but he’s been making the most of those opportunities.

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s also been asked to move inside the formation in certain packages, which so far has worked well for him despite the challenge of things happening faster.

Thibodeaux has also stepped up as a leader, a trait that has appealed to head coach John Harbaugh.

“I like him. I think he's a smart, thoughtful guy. He's all ball. He's determined. He's no-nonsense,” Harbaugh said.

“He's got a good sense of humor. Works hard. You know, you're a coach, you like guys who work hard. He's a leader. All those things.”

He’s also been active in camp. When he’s not standing up against the run, which has been a strength of his since coming to the NFL, he’s either finding ways into the backfield or getting his hands up to knock down passes.

What Thibodeaux isn’t sure about right now is his fit in the defense. But that will sort itself out in the coming weeks so long as he tends to business.

“I think I got a lot of room to grow,” he said. “I think it's just practice. So, it's like half the plays, you're not really finishing. So, there's no stats in practice, I can say. So, just be able to keep getting better and make sure that you're prepared for the game.”

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