As the Giants' Big Blue World Turns

Holy Double Disrespect, Batman!

Two-time Super Bowl MVP and New York Giants legend Eli Manning reportedly was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters for a second consecutive year, according to The Athletic.

This news came less than 24 hours after ESPN reported that former Giants defensive coordinator and eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick was passed over on his first try.

There's no point in debating the qualifications of either one, because the entire process is flawed and needs to be fixed. The Hall of Fame's Board of Directors could start by doing a better job of evaluating those on the Selection Committee, as well as its round-by-round process to narrow the annual field.

Per the rules: "The Committee consists of one media representative from each pro football city, with two each from Los Angeles and New York, since those cities have two teams in the National Football League. A 33rd member is a representative of the Pro Football Writers of America, and there are up to 17 at-large delegates."

It makes no sense that two players - Dan Fouts and James Lofton - are the only Hall of Fame players on the Committee, and they are listed as "At-Large" voters in recognition of their network television resumes. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is the only former coach on the Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee.

At least the Hall finally had the sense to separate contributors and coaches into separate categories, beginning last season. But why limit the coach category to just one per year?

For example, discussions with many voters have led to agreement that Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan, and Mike Holmgren are easily worthy.

Yet, the candidates are forced to wait because the rules require voters to open the door for one person at a time.

Why? Where's the logic behind making deserving people wait? If the Coach Committee agrees that all three are worthy, just let all three go in.

Monken to the Browns

Todd Monken | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has taken the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns. It was widely reported that new Giants head coach John Harbaugh was planning to bring Monken with him from Baltimore to New York.

Monken's move not only means the Giants are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but what if some of the other staffers who Harbaugh was expecting to transplant from Baltimore decide they'd rather go to the Browns?

There are many moving parts to this storyline, as a large number of teams attempt to fill their coaching directories simultaneously.

We try to figure out how the Hall can get things right and then sort through the most important aspects of what the Giants may be looking to do in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above.

