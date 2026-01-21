Former Giants, Ravens Player Reveals What John Harbaugh is Like as a Coach

Go ahead and try to find somebody who doesn't respect John Harbaugh's coaching record with the Baltimore Ravens. It shows 12 playoff appearances, a Super Bowl victory, and a winning postseason record over 18 seasons.

The accolades have come from all over the NFL, which is why the New York Giants made it a priority to hire him as their head coach. Now that Harbaugh's signed, sealed, and delivered, their players are going to have to perform under a new and disciplined structure designed to bring them out of a frustrating decade.

Former Giants safety Andrew Adams (2016-17) understands what they are about to go through because he finished his career playing under Harbaugh for the 2023 Ravens, who won the AFC North at 13-4.

Former New York Giants safety Andrew Adams also played for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I had a great experience with Coach Harbaugh in Baltimore," Adams said. "Obviously, we had a good year. We didn't win the Super Bowl, [but] we had a very successful year. And from Day 1, I felt the standard was the standard.

"The way they do things, you know, the way he ran the building, essentially, very similar to that feel you get when you walk in the Giants' facility - there's a standard. There's trophies ... used to winning, right?" he said.

"There's a way that Harbaugh does things, and there's a way that he's been successful. And I think bringing that to New York will be very beneficial. I think it marries well from his stint in Baltimore and coming now to New York."

Adams, who made the playoffs with the 2016 Giants, won a Super Bowl with the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So he understood that winning requires dedication and focus on the game, which are Harbaugh's priorities.

"He's definitely tough, I would say that ... you know, kind of your 'Old School' football, but fair in a sense that I guess 'Old School' coaches aren't considered 'Players' coaches' in a sense," Adams explained.

"And I would say Harbaugh, in a sense, is a 'Players' coach.' He sits in the meetings with the players and in individual position meetings. Not all head coaches do that.

"You can approach him at any point throughout the day and ask him anything, and he'll be honest and open with you. It might not always be what you want to hear, but it's honest, and it's probably what you need to hear. So, I would say that about him."

Adams sorted through the most important aspects of what the Giants are getting and how Harbaugh will deal with the pressures of the New York market in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast. The full interview is available in the video above.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage