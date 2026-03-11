Grading Giants' Signing of Veteran CB Greg Newsome II

In the first 24 hours of NFL free agency, the New York Giants haven't stood out with defensive signings, but they've added some useful pieces for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

The newest one is the reported one-year pact with former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II, whom the team snatched from the open market as its first move on Day 2 of the legal tampering window.

Newsome's arrival marked the second deal handed out to a deep defender after the Giants signed former Ravens versatile corner and special teamer Ar'Darius Washington to a similar one-year agreement on Monday.

He will offer further depth to the cornerback room that suffered a huge loss when Cor'Dale Flott, who was the team's best coverage man in 2025, took off for the Tennessee Titans.

While Newsome is another player who has had injury problems at certain points in his career, he is still a former first-round pick in 2021 who has developed into a pretty solid coverage defender and was part of the Jaguars' secondary that finished last season ranked sixth in team coverage grade .

The new system that head coach John Harbaugh and Wilson want to run in East Rutherford demands versatile contributors on the back end. Newsome can bring that versatility to New York after logging 3,260 combined snaps at both the perimeter and the slot. He also has reps in the box, where he can impact run defense (68 stops), and some reps rushing the passer.

Like Flott, Newsome, who stands at 6-foot-1and 192 pounds, has a good mix of size, length, and speed to play all over the defense and create problems for opposing receivers.

He has not allowed more than 67.4% of targets against him to be completed, is very good at sniffing out the football and forcing turnovers (5 in the last four seasons), and making clean tackles in space.

At a time when the Giants' secondary has been very young and inexperienced, especially in press-man coverage, Newsome can come in and provide veteran leadership and reliable coverage abilities, helping to stabilize the unit and mentor younger players, which has been missing since they moved away from several failed veteran signings of the past.

This is a positive move for GM Joe Schoen, who aims to strengthen Wilson's 2026 defense. The question: Can Newsome be more than a rotational player? The answer appears to be yes.

More Competition This Summer

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a pass under pressure from New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Not only is the signing of Newsome one of the best remaining options on the free-agent market for quality depth, but it's also a pairing for the Giants that could offer some sneaky upside in terms of long-term value.

Newsome only has a one-year deal. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise if he winds up competing for the No. 2 corner role opposite Paulson Adebo this summer.

The Giants still have Deonte Banks, who lost the competition to Flott last year before filling in for him when he was hurt. However, Banks posted his worst numbers in coverage, including a career-high 81.3% reception rate, and was a primary target for opponents.

The Giants have tried tirelessly to find Banks a suitable role in their defense. They even let him run some reps as a returner in special teams late last season.

The team has explored the possibility of a trade, but the former first-round pick out of Maryland will have to prove himself in 2026 before any suitors come calling.

Given his young age and proven ability to limit talented receivers, Newsome's impact on the Giants’ defense remains a key storyline as the team continues to retool its roster ahead of spring practices and training camp later this year.

Can Newsome recapture his previous coverage prowess and become a valuable, affordable long-term piece in the Giants' secondary?

He'll need to clean up his numbers near the end zone, where he has slipped at times and allowed nine touchdowns over the last two seasons, and his tendency to penalties (five last season). Otherwise, it's a one-year rental that won't cost the Giants much if Newsome doesn't pan out.

Grade: B-