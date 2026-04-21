New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Height: 6’3 ⅝”

Weight: 316 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Georgia Tech

Hands: 10”

Arm length: 33 ¼”

40-yard dash: 5.05s

10-yard split: 1.81s

Vertical jump: 32 ½”

Broad jump: 8’8”

3-Cone drill: 7.54

Short-shuttle: 4.54s

A former three star recruit out of Franklin County High School in Carnesville, Georgia, where he was the 150th recruit from his state and the 176th overall offensive tackle during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Rutledge attended Middle Tennessee for his first two college football seasons; he entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season and he was the 39th overall IOL and the 537th player in the 2024 transfer portal.

Rutledge only allowed six pressures in each of his two seasons at Georgia Tech, so a total of twelve with just one sack surrendered through 893 pass blocking reps. He allowed 36 pressures and two sacks through his college career, while committing 15 penalties.

Rutledge started three and a half years of his four year college football career, with basically all of his snaps coming at right guard. He operated in Buster Faulkner’s heavy gap scheme in his two seasons at Georgia Tech.

Rutledge was the first Georgia Tech player since Calvin Johnson to earn a First-Team All-American honor in back-to-back seasons. He was also the recipient of the 2025 Piccolo Award (ACC’s most courageous player).

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Strengths

Broad and thick with solid length

Very good athlete with quick feet and good explosiveness

Very good overall play strength

Feet churn + play strength opens allies

Knock back power in his hands

Excellent – physical – run blocker

A mauler on the LOS

Finishes blocks with ELITE intensity

Combo blocks well

Fits hands inside tightly and maintains contact on the move

Glues to blocks when moving with hands established

Drives through the hips – excellent force on drive blocks

Swivel + good torque/strength to scoop/seal

Violent finisher on kick out blocks

Good adjustment ability in space

Excellent overall on the move – very good initial location skills

Good pass blocker with violent hands

Sufficient recovery ability

Wide – very good – anchor in pass protection

Adequate range in pass protection + solid explosiveness out of stance

Elite toughness and competitive toughness

Team captain for both GT and Middle Tennessee

Weaknesses

Not the bendiest

Plays high at times

Wish he played more balanced/controlled

Feet + hands could work more consistently in conjunction with one another

Sufficient recovery ability in pass protection, but not difference making – is hindered by high nature, stiffness, and average explosiveness

Missed a few stunts/twists

Has almost only played RG (43 snaps at LG in 2022 with MTS)

Left foot injury in 2024 from car accident that required surgery – he needed a second surgery due to an infection from a complication in the healing process

Summary

Keylan Rutledge is a violent and mauling run blocker who is dangerous on the move. His ability to generate power into the point of attack to displace defensive lineman was exceptional as a right guard for Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee.

Rutledge is a tone-setter on the offensive line and his pass blocking skills are above average. GT head coach, Brent Key, said that Rutledge was confidently the toughest player he has ever coached, and Key would not say that lightly.

He has some stiffness in his lower half, but his angles of attack are excellent and the stiffness didn’t prevent him from executing his assignment.

Rutledge could be a more balanced player overall, and operate with his hands, feet, and hips all in unison at a more consistent level, but he is a damn tough and violent football player who will be an above-average starter early in his career.

GRADE: 6.49

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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