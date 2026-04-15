New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Christen Miller, Georgia

IDL Christen Miller

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 321 lbs

Class: RS-Junior

School: Georgia

Hands: 10”

Arm length: 33”

STATS

A former four star recruit out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia where he was the 14th recruit from his state and the 20th ranked defensive linemen during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Miller comes from a family of pastors; he has a background in music, fashion, modeling, and rapping. He originally attended Zephyrhills Christian Academy in Pasadena Hills, Florida.

Miller finished his college career with 45 pressures and 40 hurries on 566 pass rushing snaps. He played just 1,076 defensive snaps through his years at Georgia, for he was in a heavy rotation.

The statistics don’t necessarily indicate Miller’s impact on a down-to-down basis. He was First-Team All-SEC in 2025.

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) arrives with the team before the start of the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strengths

Elite defensive lineman build

Thick lower-half

Very balanced at the POA

Good overall athlete with very good quickness

Light on his feet for a player of his size

Thick and sturdy frame – exceptional strong at the POA

Excellent upper body strength – you can feel the strength on film

Excellent technique vs. run blockers

Locks out and plays peek-a-boo quickly

Establishes the point of attack vs. the run – very effective

Attacks ball-carriers well on the move

Excellent overall run defender + solid vs. double team blocks

Elite knock back power – jolting hands

Elite toughness and excellent play strength in 1v1 situations

Very good as a backside pursuit defender

High competitor + high football intelligence

Aggressive and powerful rush moves as a PR

Character is raved about

Weaknesses

Can he be a two-gapping DL at the next level?

Sufficient against college double-teams – but what about NFL?

Pass rush consistency & plan are marginal

Underwent right shoulder surgery in Jan. 2025 (labrum)

Sprained his right MCL in Dec. 2021

Has a non-football leg injury that required three screws (from high school, Oct. 2018)

Summary

Christen Miller possesses an excellent combination of foot quickness and knockback power in an elite defensive linemen’s build. His quickness + strength + football IQ make him an exceptional run defender against any rushing scheme.

His lack of upside as a pass rusher hinders his ceiling, but Miller’s floor is a reliable starting two-down defensive lineman that will affect the offense’s ability to establish the run.

Miller would be an elite addition next to Dexter Lawrence, and the presence of Darius Alexander could be the third down option.

He’s a good football player with high character; he shouldn’t wait long to hear his name called.

GRADE: 6.43

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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