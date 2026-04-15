New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Christen Miller, Georgia
In this story:
IDL Christen Miller
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 321 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Georgia
- Hands: 10”
- Arm length: 33”
- STATS
A former four star recruit out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia where he was the 14th recruit from his state and the 20th ranked defensive linemen during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Miller comes from a family of pastors; he has a background in music, fashion, modeling, and rapping. He originally attended Zephyrhills Christian Academy in Pasadena Hills, Florida.
Miller finished his college career with 45 pressures and 40 hurries on 566 pass rushing snaps. He played just 1,076 defensive snaps through his years at Georgia, for he was in a heavy rotation.
The statistics don’t necessarily indicate Miller’s impact on a down-to-down basis. He was First-Team All-SEC in 2025.
Strengths
- Elite defensive lineman build
- Thick lower-half
- Very balanced at the POA
- Good overall athlete with very good quickness
- Light on his feet for a player of his size
- Thick and sturdy frame – exceptional strong at the POA
- Excellent upper body strength – you can feel the strength on film
- Excellent technique vs. run blockers
- Locks out and plays peek-a-boo quickly
- Establishes the point of attack vs. the run – very effective
- Attacks ball-carriers well on the move
- Excellent overall run defender + solid vs. double team blocks
- Elite knock back power – jolting hands
- Elite toughness and excellent play strength in 1v1 situations
- Very good as a backside pursuit defender
- High competitor + high football intelligence
- Aggressive and powerful rush moves as a PR
- Character is raved about
Weaknesses
- Can he be a two-gapping DL at the next level?
- Sufficient against college double-teams – but what about NFL?
- Pass rush consistency & plan are marginal
- Underwent right shoulder surgery in Jan. 2025 (labrum)
- Sprained his right MCL in Dec. 2021
- Has a non-football leg injury that required three screws (from high school, Oct. 2018)
Summary
Christen Miller possesses an excellent combination of foot quickness and knockback power in an elite defensive linemen’s build. His quickness + strength + football IQ make him an exceptional run defender against any rushing scheme.
His lack of upside as a pass rusher hinders his ceiling, but Miller’s floor is a reliable starting two-down defensive lineman that will affect the offense’s ability to establish the run.
Miller would be an elite addition next to Dexter Lawrence, and the presence of Darius Alexander could be the third down option.
He’s a good football player with high character; he shouldn’t wait long to hear his name called.
GRADE: 6.43
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato