The One Thing the NY Giants Must Accomplish in the Upcoming Draft

There are obvious reasons to be excited about New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh . He has a Super Bowl ring, a wealth of experience, and knows how to get the most out of his quarterbacks.

Most importantly, he also brings one crucial, often overlooked trait to the table: He understands what Big Blue football is or was about.

The best Giants teams are defined by strong play in the trenches. Harbaugh must keep this in mind as the NFL Draft approaches.

With holes still remaining at guard and defensive tackle, Gennaro Filice of NFL.com believes New York's biggest draft goal should be to reinforce the interior of the offensive and defensive lines.

The Giants might not address these needs with the No. 5 overall pick, but it is imperative that the organization gets stronger at the line of scrimmage before the three-day April extravaganza ends.

The NY Giants could use another run-stopper

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Nick Barrett (93) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence rocked the fan base when he requested a trade . New York has had plenty of trouble handling opposing running backs, even with the two-time Second-Team All-Pro on the field.

Harbaugh and company hope the two sides can reach an agreement, but with or without No. 97, the Giants still need more help on the defensive line.

Roy Robertson-Harris could be an adequate backup. He is not an appealing starting option, however.

Darius Alexander battled an injury last spring and subsequently struggled to catch up in training camp and during his rookie campaign, but he did show signs of improvement late in the season. Nevertheless, Big Blue needs insurance.

Since the defensive line room is presently covered in question marks, the front office would be wise to address the position at the NFL Draft. New York could snag one in the second round, trade back into the third, or take a flier on a Day 3 prospect.

Whether it be unanimous All-American Kayden McDonald or a sleeper like South Carolina's Nick Barrett , the Giants must find another viable defensive tackle.

They will also be searching for starting guards.

What will Big Blue do at RG?

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

New York has a number of guards on the roster after re-signing Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Aaron Stinnie and picking up Lucas Patrick and Daniel Faalele, but none of them inspire a ton of confidence.

While depth is important, especially on the offensive line, this team has been worryingly passive at this spot.

Unless the Giants bring back Greg Van Roten or Kevin Zeitler, there is a chance next season's starter will be obtained in the NFL Draft.

Tackles Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano should both be available at No. 5, or even a little further down the board. Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge could make sense at No. 37. Fellow All-American Emmanuel Pregnon could also be a good value pick on Day 3.

With these options in mind, the Giants will have ample choices in front of them, but they must choose wisely. Protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart and enhancing the Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr.-led backfield will be instrumental in engineering a top-half NFL offense.

If Harbaugh can solidify the O-Line, this squad should return to playing the physical, smash-mouth brand of offense that exhilarated generations of fans.

The Giants will have to navigate another difficult schedule, so there will be no shortcuts to success. Their road to redemption runs through the offensive and defensive lines.

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