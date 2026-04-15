Dexter Lawrence II, Giants Could Be Headed for a Draft-Night Breakup

Dexter Lawrence II’s days with the Giants seem to be numbered as we approach the 2026 NFL draft .

Following a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter last week that the All-Pro defensive tackle had requested a trade amid failed talks on a long-term contract extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has added a new layer to the saga.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, Rapoport shared that the two sides have “ reached an impasse ” on a contract extension, and New York has engaged with teams on a potential trade, adding, “It should come to a head before the draft.

The New York Daily News’s Pat Leonard has since relayed that talks between the two sides have “ broken off .”

Lawrence was selected by the Giants with the No. 17 pick in the 2019 draft, and has 341 total tackles, 30.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over seven seasons. He’s been elected to three Pro Bowls, named a second-team All-Pro twice and now—heading into his age-28 season—is looking to return to the top of the defensive tackle market. Lawrence is currently the 13th-highest-paid DT by APY at $21 million.

That said, New York seems to have other plans. While general manager Joe Schoen recently told reporters that the two sides have had “good conversations” over the past week, coach John Harbaugh holds the mindset that everybody is tradable .

“Everybody,” Harbaugh said on April 7 during his first media availability session of the voluntary offseason program.

The Giants find themselves in a promising spot heading into 2026, but it’s one where Lawrence may not be a fit. They have a new coach in Harbaugh, a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and three other elite defensive linemen—albeit off the edge, not along the inside—in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

While New York is not necessarily expected to be a contender this upcoming season, there is plenty of long-term promise within the building. If the Giants want to continue constructing a roster that’s built to compete for years to come, then trading Lawrence for future draft capital—rather than shelling out the big bucks on an extension—makes the most sense.

And if that is the decision that they ultimately land on, then next weekend’s NFL draft is the place to make a move.

Where could Lawrence II end up in 2026?

Dexter Lawrence II could be on the move. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants enter the draft with seven total selections, including the No. 5 pick and No. 37 in the second round. Those are, however, their only two picks in the top 100 after they traded away their third-round pick (No. 69) to the Texans last year to move up and select Dart.

Last week, we outlined three potential trade destinations for Lawrence: the Chargers, the Titans and the Steelers. Each club has a need along their front seven, as well as enough cap space to sign the DT to the deal he’s eyeing.

If the Giants want to recoup a top-100 pick in the upcoming draft, these teams also have the assets they’d be looking for . Los Angeles holds picks 22, 55 and 86; Tennessee has Nos. 4, 35, 66 and 101; and Pittsburgh is loaded with Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85 and 99.

Is Lawrence—and the hefty contract he covets—worth a top-100 selection? We’ll soon find out.

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