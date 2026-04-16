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New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

A Butkus Award finalist with 29 starts in the SEC, CJ Allen offers promise as an every-down linebacker.
Nick Falato|
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In this story:

New York GiantsGeorgia Bulldogs

LB CJ Allen

  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • Class: Junior
  • School: Georgia
  • Hands: 10 ⅛”
  • Arm length: 31 ½”
  • STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Georgia, where he was the fourth recruit from the state and the fourth linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class. 

He played both linebacker and running back in high school. His maternal grandfather was a 30 year football coach.  

Allen recorded 39 STOPs in 2025 with 13 pressures and just eight missed tackles (7.8% missed tackle rate). 

Allen finished his college career with 1,610 defensive snaps and 98 STOPs, with 46 pressures. He was a Consensus All-American in 2025, as well as a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen
Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Strengths

  • Good build with muscular definition
  • Above average athlete with good explosiveness downhill
  • Sufficient lateral movement skills and change of direction 
  • Technically proficient tackler – elite tackling skills
  • Mirrors and stays square to target when working through trash
  • Solid at stacking and shedding offensive linemen 
  • Very good run defender inside the box 
  • Good straight line speed to get outside the box
  • Elite communicator with excellent Key & Diagnose skills
  • Incredibly smart player – earned starting role as freshman in a complicated defense
  • Tough Tough Tough – missed just one game after a Dr. James Andrews 2025 surgery on his meniscus
  • Elite practice habits and character

Weaknesses

  • Less than ideal size
  • High-cut in the hips
  • Tightness in his hips hinders fluidity 
  • Sufficient Blitzer, but does not excel there
  • Less than ideal zone awareness and movement while operating backward
  • Suffered a left knee injury that required surgery (Nov. 2025) – only missed one game!

Summary

CJ Allen is an elite competitor with an ideal brain for the linebacker position. Allen is smart, fundamentally sound, disciplined, and aggressive, while possessing sufficient athletic ability and above-average speed. 

Allen understands where to be, and how to optimally get there. He does a good job keeping his chest clean against climbing linemen, and is an excellent tackler. He doesn’t have difference-making athletic ability, and he’s a bit tight in his lower half, which hurts his coverage ability, but he is not a liability there. 

Overall, the team that selects Allen will receive a heartbeat of the defense type of player, and one who can step in and start right away. 

GRADE: 6.41

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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Nick Falato
NICK FALATO

Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.

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