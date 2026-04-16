New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

LB CJ Allen

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 230 lbs

Class: Junior

School: Georgia

Hands: 10 ⅛”

Arm length: 31 ½”

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Lamar County High School in Barnesville, Georgia, where he was the fourth recruit from the state and the fourth linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class.

He played both linebacker and running back in high school. His maternal grandfather was a 30 year football coach.

Allen recorded 39 STOPs in 2025 with 13 pressures and just eight missed tackles (7.8% missed tackle rate).

Allen finished his college career with 1,610 defensive snaps and 98 STOPs, with 46 pressures. He was a Consensus All-American in 2025, as well as a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good build with muscular definition

Above average athlete with good explosiveness downhill

Sufficient lateral movement skills and change of direction

Technically proficient tackler – elite tackling skills

Mirrors and stays square to target when working through trash

Solid at stacking and shedding offensive linemen

Very good run defender inside the box

Good straight line speed to get outside the box

Elite communicator with excellent Key & Diagnose skills

Incredibly smart player – earned starting role as freshman in a complicated defense

Tough Tough Tough – missed just one game after a Dr. James Andrews 2025 surgery on his meniscus

Elite practice habits and character

Weaknesses

Less than ideal size

High-cut in the hips

Tightness in his hips hinders fluidity

Sufficient Blitzer, but does not excel there

Less than ideal zone awareness and movement while operating backward

Suffered a left knee injury that required surgery (Nov. 2025) – only missed one game!

Summary

CJ Allen is an elite competitor with an ideal brain for the linebacker position. Allen is smart, fundamentally sound, disciplined, and aggressive, while possessing sufficient athletic ability and above-average speed.

Allen understands where to be, and how to optimally get there. He does a good job keeping his chest clean against climbing linemen, and is an excellent tackler. He doesn’t have difference-making athletic ability, and he’s a bit tight in his lower half, which hurts his coverage ability, but he is not a liability there.

Overall, the team that selects Allen will receive a heartbeat of the defense type of player, and one who can step in and start right away.

GRADE: 6.41

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.