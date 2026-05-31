How Giants Revamped the Giants' Linebacker Room for 2026

The inside linebacker position has seemed like a puzzle for the New York Giants for quite some time now.

For over a decade, they have struggled to find the combination that will sustain success manning the middle of the defense.

Whether it's been players not living up to expectations, injuries, or schemes that didn't fit the players' skill sets, the Giants have continually hit and missed at varying levels with the position.

However, in 2026, the tide could be turning. Although the Giants let go of team captain Bobby Okereke this offseason, they immediately responded by adding Bears inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

They then doubled down on the position by choosing athletic freak Arvell Reese from Ohio State with their fifth overall selection.

When you add that to the pieces that are already in the building, it makes for exciting times in the middle of this defense.

Giants ILB Depth Chart: Projected Starters

Tremaine Edmunds: Edmunds is barely 28 years old and has already been in the league for eight seasons. His calling card is speed: he uses elite-level speed and explosiveness to get to the ball quickly, making tackles east and west or going downhill to close a gap before it opens.

He has added value in coverage, accounting for 14 interceptions over his career, including nine over the past three seasons with the Bears.

Arvell Reese:The fifth overall pick in the 2026 draft will take on the WIL position in this defense, a position head coach John Harbaugh said is going to move around the defense.

That’s actually a good thing because as Reese continues to gain more and more of a comfort level in the NFL, he could see his role expanded even further to include multiple roles that he played in college but which the Giants might hold off on until he gains that experience.

Giants ILB Depth Chart: Projected Backups

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | John Jones-Imagn Images

Micah McFadden: McFadden is returning to the team after spending 2025 recovering from injury. His back-to-back 100-tackle seasons in 2023 and 2024 gave the team hope that they may have found a running mate next to then-linebacker Okereke. McFadden will now add veteran presence and depth on the interior, as well as decent pass coverage skills.

Darius Muasau: Muasau was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has worked well filling in for injured linebackers over the past two seasons. He has compiled 18 starts and amassed over 50 tackles in each of his first two seasons. Going into year three, he provides depth on defense and special teams prowess.

Zaire Barnes: Barnes was picked up by the Giants in 2025, partly because of the injuries at the position. He was expected to primarily play special teams, where he accounted for 60% of the special teams snaps. However, he was also thrust into playing some linebacker for the Giants due to injuries on the defense.

Cam Jones: Jones joins the New York linebacking corps after spending his first two seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and last season as a member of the New York Jets.

Jones has been almost exclusively a special teamer over his first three seasons, compiling over 737 special teams snaps during that time.

Giants Draft Picks: Arvell Reese, Jack Kelly

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jack Kelly (51) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese, Round 1, Pick 5

The Giants made linebacker a top priority with their pick of Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with their fifth overall pick.

Reese comes to New York with a versatility that we have not seen at that position in quite some time. He has the ability to play as a stand-up inside linebacker and also drop down and play on the edge.

He is physical and attacks downhill. The multitude of ways that the Giants will be able to utilize him in this defense knows no bounds.

Jack Kelly, Round 6, Pick 193

It's interesting that the Giants doubled back at linebacker in the sixth round, without many draft picks in the 2026 draft, and selected Kelly out of BYU. He is essentially the Sam's Club version of Arvell Reese. They both have extremely similar skill sets, and they were utilized similarly in their programs.

Kelly is a guy who can stand up in the middle of a defense as well as drop down and rush off the edge. They say anytime you're trying to break in professional players, it's good to do it in pairs. The Giants have their pair.

What We Know: This is an extremely athletic linebacking corps.

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | John Jones-Imagn Images

Edmunds has been an athletic freak since he entered the NFL at 20 years old. His ability to chase down defenders and be a plus advantage in coverage is one of the reasons why he was one of the most coveted interior linebackers on the free agent market this offseason.

Adding Reese to that mix, who at over 6'4" and 241 pounds, ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and Kelly, who posted a 4.57 40-yard time, you can see the increased athleticism.

Micah McFadden has proved, over his first three seasons, that he has the speed and instincts to chase down defenders, and Darius Muasau is a gritty, hard-nosed, but athletic linebacker as well.

The explosiveness of this group could be the talk of training camp. They will make life miserable for teams that want to attack the edges or off tackle in the run game.

What We Don’t Know: How will sub-package roles will shake out?

New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We know that Tremaine Edmunds will man the middle. The question becomes: who will be next to him, and during what downs will they be there?

Both Reese and Kelly are better when they're going forward, not backward. Having them spend a large amount of time in pass coverage is a waste of their natural advantage.

Consequently, position grouping and substitutions dependent upon down and distance might be paramount for this linebacking group.

There is also a logjam at edge rusher with Burns, Carter, and Thibodeau already manning those positions.

With guys like Kelly and Reese, will they be utilized in the pass rush as second-level blitzers, or will they come down on the edge and kick guys like Abdul Carter or Kayvon Thibodeaux inside to rush from the interior?

McFadden got injured as a starter last year and is now looking at coming back as a backup, but he could have added value because of his ability to drop into coverage. All of these uncertainties will be addressed or clarified throughout training camp.

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