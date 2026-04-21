New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Height: 6’5 ¼”

Weight: 315 lbs

Class: Junior-

School: Texas A&M

Hands: 9 ¾”

Arm length: 33 ¾”

40-yard dash: 5.02s

10-yard split: 1.76s

Vertical jump: 32”

Broad jump: 8’9”

3-Cone drill: 7.53

Short-shuttle: 4.78s

Bench press: 29 reps

A former four star recruit from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, where he was the number one recruit from the GREAT state of New Jersey, the second overall interior offensive lineman, and the 72nd nationally ranked player during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Bisontis started playing football in high school and started as a 260 pound right tackle for the 2019 Don Bosco Prep team, where he was blocking for current Chicago Bears’ back Kyle Monangai.

Bisontis was named the 2022 New Jersey Offensive Player of the Year.

The 21-year old started his A&M career at right tackle, where he played 540 snaps in 2023 (finished 2023 with 62 snaps at right guard).

Bisontis then started at left guard for his final two seasons at Texas A&M. Bisontis added 15 pounds after the 2023 season and was shifted inside to guard – even though he was a Freshman All-American.

However, his move inside led him to become an All-SEC blocker in 2025. He allowed just 12 pressures and a sack in 441 pass blocking reps in 2025.

He finished his college career with 53 pressures and six sacks surrendered – four in 2023, while also committing 19 penalties. He was a Third Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good size/frame

Impressive athlete w/ excellent quickness + strength combination

A former high school basketball player – that athletic ability shows!

Smooth hips and change of direction ability

Just a smooth mover, overall

Excellent run blocker with impressive sustain ability

COMBO blocks well w/ excellent teamwork

Controlled + explosive up to second level on bubble reps

Elite upper-body strength – heavy handed

Excellent lower body strength – squatted 705-pounds!

Stays square to target w/ good short area quickness

Elite framing of blocks on LOS and at second level

Climbs well/adjusts to moving LBs and SAFs

Very good force into contact

Very good overall pass protector

Very good at establishing contact in PP

Quick to re-sink hips to establish better leverage

Very good anchor and adjustment ability

Tight punches with very good grip strength

Active hands to combat and feet to mirror – excellent adjustor

High IQ player

Snatch & Trap king in pass protection

Elite toughness

Competed in every combine drill (one in six prospects to do this in 2025)

Weaknesses

Short wing-span: 20th percentile

Lack of length lead to technique decline if space isn’t restricted

Can lunge

Four false starts, three holds in 2025 (8 flags total)

Missed three games with a left ankle injury 2024

Summary

Chase Bisontis is a high-level interior offensive lineman who plays with a physical, tone-setting edge in the run game and shows smooth footwork and adjustment ability in pass protection.

He moves well for his size, displaying fluid athleticism and balance. His heavy hands generate real pop on contact, helping him control and sustain blocks, and he has the functional strength to consistently displace defenders at the point of attack.

His lack of ideal length hinders his upside and forces some technique errors, at times, but he’s still a high quality asset, one who may hear his name called on day one of the 2026 NFL Draft.

GRADE: 6.61

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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