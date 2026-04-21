New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
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OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Height: 6’5 ¼”
- Weight: 315 lbs
- Class: Junior-
- School: Texas A&M
- Hands: 9 ¾”
- Arm length: 33 ¾”
- 40-yard dash: 5.02s
- 10-yard split: 1.76s
- Vertical jump: 32”
- Broad jump: 8’9”
- 3-Cone drill: 7.53
- Short-shuttle: 4.78s
- Bench press: 29 reps
A former four star recruit from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, where he was the number one recruit from the GREAT state of New Jersey, the second overall interior offensive lineman, and the 72nd nationally ranked player during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Bisontis started playing football in high school and started as a 260 pound right tackle for the 2019 Don Bosco Prep team, where he was blocking for current Chicago Bears’ back Kyle Monangai.
Bisontis was named the 2022 New Jersey Offensive Player of the Year.
The 21-year old started his A&M career at right tackle, where he played 540 snaps in 2023 (finished 2023 with 62 snaps at right guard).
Bisontis then started at left guard for his final two seasons at Texas A&M. Bisontis added 15 pounds after the 2023 season and was shifted inside to guard – even though he was a Freshman All-American.
However, his move inside led him to become an All-SEC blocker in 2025. He allowed just 12 pressures and a sack in 441 pass blocking reps in 2025.
He finished his college career with 53 pressures and six sacks surrendered – four in 2023, while also committing 19 penalties. He was a Third Team All-SEC selection in 2025.
Strengths
- Good size/frame
- Impressive athlete w/ excellent quickness + strength combination
- A former high school basketball player – that athletic ability shows!
- Smooth hips and change of direction ability
- Just a smooth mover, overall
- Excellent run blocker with impressive sustain ability
- COMBO blocks well w/ excellent teamwork
- Controlled + explosive up to second level on bubble reps
- Elite upper-body strength – heavy handed
- Excellent lower body strength – squatted 705-pounds!
- Stays square to target w/ good short area quickness
- Elite framing of blocks on LOS and at second level
- Climbs well/adjusts to moving LBs and SAFs
- Very good force into contact
- Very good overall pass protector
- Very good at establishing contact in PP
- Quick to re-sink hips to establish better leverage
- Very good anchor and adjustment ability
- Tight punches with very good grip strength
- Active hands to combat and feet to mirror – excellent adjustor
- High IQ player
- Snatch & Trap king in pass protection
- Elite toughness
- Competed in every combine drill (one in six prospects to do this in 2025)
Weaknesses
- Short wing-span: 20th percentile
- Lack of length lead to technique decline if space isn’t restricted
- Can lunge
- Four false starts, three holds in 2025 (8 flags total)
- Missed three games with a left ankle injury 2024
Summary
Chase Bisontis is a high-level interior offensive lineman who plays with a physical, tone-setting edge in the run game and shows smooth footwork and adjustment ability in pass protection.
He moves well for his size, displaying fluid athleticism and balance. His heavy hands generate real pop on contact, helping him control and sustain blocks, and he has the functional strength to consistently displace defenders at the point of attack.
His lack of ideal length hinders his upside and forces some technique errors, at times, but he’s still a high quality asset, one who may hear his name called on day one of the 2026 NFL Draft.
GRADE: 6.61
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato