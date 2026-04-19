New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Height: 6’2 ⅛”

Weight: 203 lbs

Class: RS-Junior

School: Arizona State

Hands: 9 ⅛”

Arm length: 30 ¼”

STATS

A former three star recruit out of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, where he was the 208th recruit from his state and the 215th wide receiver during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tyson started his high school career at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, but transferred to Independence HIgh School before arriving at Allen for his senior season. He caught 80 passes for 1,512 yards with 12 touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in 2021.

Tyson started his college career at Colorado, but transferred to Arizona State after the 2022 season; he was a four-star recruit, the 20th wide receiver and the 105th overall player, during the 2023 transfer portal. Tyson, unfortunately tore his left ACL, MCL, and PCL, during his first season at Arizona State.

Tyson aligned 31.1% of his college snaps at slot, and he averaged an impressive 2.71 yards per route run. Jordyn Tyson had a 2.37 YPRR in 2025 and a 3.04 YPRR in 2024.

He dropped just one pass in 2025 after dropping seven in 2024 and he secured 52.4% of his contested catches through his college career. Tyson was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection (2024 & 2025).

The April 17th workout of Tyson was much anticipated and he reportedly was great, plus his medicals checked out.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good size with a lean wiry frame

Excellent athlete with impressive burst and short area quickness

Twitchy athletic ability

Lighting quick feet at the LOS

Excellent and dynamic release package

Naturally deceptive route runner – very fluid

Elite tempo of routes – nuanced route runner

Smooth accelerator with good long speed

Few WRs have his smooth nature as a route runner

Excellent suddenness – exceptional leaping ability

Explosive out of break – smooth transitions

Very controlled mover – incredibly fluid

Very good tracking & concentration

Effortless adjustments to the football

Elite adjustments on the move at the catch point

Elite ball skills and body control

Can adjust away from his frame – pluck and maintain speed

Consistently produced when healthy

Good elusiveness after the catch

Willing run blocker

Played through injuries – tough

Weaknesses

Lean frame for a receiver over 200 pounds

Less than average length – 11th percentile arm length

Not a burner but enough speed

Physical CBs can disrupt him – play strength could be an issue

Fumbled three times over final 17 games

Long list of injuries – has missed multiple games in every college season

2025 ankle/hamstring injuries – broken left collarbone in Nov. 2024

Torn left ACL, MCL, and PCL in Nov. 2022

Little special teams experience

Summary

Jordyn Tyson is a smooth, polished receiver who consistently creates separation, both off the line and through his route stem, while showing the fluidity and burst to snap open at the break. He’s excellent at adjusting to the football in his vicinity, though his overall catch radius is limited.

Tyson has the skill set to develop into a team’s No. 1 option despite lacking elite top-end speed and length. The primary concern will be his medical evaluations, which reports suggested “checked out” on April 17th.

Still, his suddenness, maneuverability, and outstanding body control — paired with strong concentration at all levels of the field — give him a clear path to early impact and recognition.

GRADE: 6.75M

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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