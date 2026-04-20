New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 319 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Iowa

Hands: 10”

Arm length: 33 ½”

40-yard dash: 5.18s

10-yard split: 1.83s

Vertical jump: 32 ½”

Broad jump: 9’0”

Short-shuttle: 4.63s

A former three star recruit from Lena Winslow High School in Lena, Illinois, where he was the 14th recruit from his state and the 36th interior offensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Dunker played 2,209 snaps at right tackle – three seasons as a starter – with 180 snaps at both left and right guard from his 2022 season. Dunker projects as a guard at the NFL level.

He allowed a pair of sacks and ten pressures in 2025 and finished his career with 44 pressures surrendered and 11 sacks. He has committed 11 penalties through his career, but just four over the last two seasons. He operated in a heavy zone based rushing scheme and he was First Team All-Big Ten in 2025 and Second-Team in 2024.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (OL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Strengths

Elite size with broad chest – pro ready build

Long for a guard – 90th percentile wingspan

Typical IOWA Ass-Kicking offensive lineman

Attacking hands – dangerous!

Excellent upper-body strength and punches

Excellent functional strength – translates very well!

Excellent aiming points into contact

Clears paths with his strength on down blocks

Excellent run blocking with very good power

Understands his zone assignments

Good in pass protection

Solid reactive quickness in pass protection

Sufficient anchor

An appropriate mentality for an offensive lineman

Elite toughness – who needs gloves?

Very high football IQ

Applauded for his personality and habits off the field

Weaknesses

Pad level can be a bit too high

Some tightness in his lower-half

Inconsistent decision making on an island – hesitation?

Could be more disciplined/controlled in pass protection

Missed one too many twists/stunts on LOS

Anchor is sufficient, but was put back on his heels a few times

Summary

Gennings Dunker brings a throwback offensive line mentality, pairing excellent play strength with a toughness that sets the tone up front.

He plays with an attacking mindset that translates well in the run game, where his physicality consistently shows up. In pass protection, he’s serviceable and competitive, though his discipline and consistency could improve.

At right tackle—especially against wide alignments—his footwork can look a bit mechanical and less natural in space.

A likely move inside should help mitigate those concerns, reducing the amount of ground he has to cover and allowing him to operate more comfortably in tight quarters, where his strength and physical style can really take over.

Overall, Gennings Dunker is a physical, high processing, interior offensive lineman, who will be a day two pick that can start on day one for the team that selects him.

GRADE: 6.39

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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