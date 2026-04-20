New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
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OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 319 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Iowa
- Hands: 10”
- Arm length: 33 ½”
- 40-yard dash: 5.18s
- 10-yard split: 1.83s
- Vertical jump: 32 ½”
- Broad jump: 9’0”
- Short-shuttle: 4.63s
A former three star recruit from Lena Winslow High School in Lena, Illinois, where he was the 14th recruit from his state and the 36th interior offensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Dunker played 2,209 snaps at right tackle – three seasons as a starter – with 180 snaps at both left and right guard from his 2022 season. Dunker projects as a guard at the NFL level.
He allowed a pair of sacks and ten pressures in 2025 and finished his career with 44 pressures surrendered and 11 sacks. He has committed 11 penalties through his career, but just four over the last two seasons. He operated in a heavy zone based rushing scheme and he was First Team All-Big Ten in 2025 and Second-Team in 2024.
Strengths
- Elite size with broad chest – pro ready build
- Long for a guard – 90th percentile wingspan
- Typical IOWA Ass-Kicking offensive lineman
- Attacking hands – dangerous!
- Excellent upper-body strength and punches
- Excellent functional strength – translates very well!
- Excellent aiming points into contact
- Clears paths with his strength on down blocks
- Excellent run blocking with very good power
- Understands his zone assignments
- Good in pass protection
- Solid reactive quickness in pass protection
- Sufficient anchor
- An appropriate mentality for an offensive lineman
- Elite toughness – who needs gloves?
- Very high football IQ
- Applauded for his personality and habits off the field
Weaknesses
- Pad level can be a bit too high
- Some tightness in his lower-half
- Inconsistent decision making on an island – hesitation?
- Could be more disciplined/controlled in pass protection
- Missed one too many twists/stunts on LOS
- Anchor is sufficient, but was put back on his heels a few times
Summary
Gennings Dunker brings a throwback offensive line mentality, pairing excellent play strength with a toughness that sets the tone up front.
He plays with an attacking mindset that translates well in the run game, where his physicality consistently shows up. In pass protection, he’s serviceable and competitive, though his discipline and consistency could improve.
At right tackle—especially against wide alignments—his footwork can look a bit mechanical and less natural in space.
A likely move inside should help mitigate those concerns, reducing the amount of ground he has to cover and allowing him to operate more comfortably in tight quarters, where his strength and physical style can really take over.
Overall, Gennings Dunker is a physical, high processing, interior offensive lineman, who will be a day two pick that can start on day one for the team that selects him.
GRADE: 6.39
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina