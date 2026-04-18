New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
In this story:
WR Ted Hurst
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Georgia State
- Hands: 9 ¾”
- Arm length: 32 ⅝”
- 40-yard dash: 4.42s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.55s
- Vertical Jump: 36 ½”
- Broad Jump: 11’3”
- STATS
An unranked recruit out of Johnson High School in Savannah, Georgia, where he enrolled at Valdosta State and played two years at the small school before transferring to Georgia State in 2024.
He was a three star recruit in the transfer portal; the 211th wide receiver, and the 1,624th player. Hurst was raised in a military family and his brother, Darrell Myers Jr. was a wide receiver for Valdosta State when they won the 2018 Division II National Championship.
Hurst dominated the smaller level of competition and caught 61.1% of his contested catches during his two years at Georgia State. He dropped 14 passes (drop rate of 9.7%) and his average yards per reception was 15.4-yards with an 14.8-yard aDot and a 2.18 yards per route run number.
Hurst had an excellent 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and has quietly been a “sleeper” during the draft process.
Strengths
- Elite size + fluidity combination
- Solid thickness + muscle definition + excellent AA
- Excellent size/speed/fluidity combination
- Long strider with IMPRESSIVE acceleration and stop/start
- Has an explosive second gear
- Above-average change of direction + excellent explosiveness on in-breaking routes
- Swift transitions on the vertical plane
- Quickly gets his numbers back to the QB on curls/comeback
- Excellent ability to gear down on the vertical plane
- Very good ball skills – tracks and secures deep balls well
- Concentration is great – can pluck away from his frame
- Has acrobatic catch ability
- Wide catch radius with above-average hands
- Solid YAC ability
Weaknesses
- Limited route tree
- Route nuance and pacing could improve
- Solid YAC ability, but won’t consistently make NFL defenders miss
- Not much special teams in his past
- Was not used much as a run blocker
Summary
Ted Hurst possesses a rare blend of size, speed, and fluidity. He has an elite ability to smoothly transition/break on routes within the vertical plane (comeback/curl); he has great hip bend and explodes out of his breaks with above-average suddenness.
Hurst has traits that any WR coach would love to develop + his ball-skills are great. He’s a developmental option with a high ceiling, but his route running, timing, and ability to consistently beat NFL athletes must be refined and/or proven. He’s a high upside traits pick that may find his way into Day 2.
GRADE: 6.22
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato