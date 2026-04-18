New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

WR Ted Hurst

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 206 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Georgia State

Hands: 9 ¾”

Arm length: 32 ⅝”

40-yard dash: 4.42s

10-Yard Split: 1.55s

Vertical Jump: 36 ½”

Broad Jump: 11’3”

STATS

An unranked recruit out of Johnson High School in Savannah, Georgia, where he enrolled at Valdosta State and played two years at the small school before transferring to Georgia State in 2024.

He was a three star recruit in the transfer portal; the 211th wide receiver, and the 1,624th player. Hurst was raised in a military family and his brother, Darrell Myers Jr. was a wide receiver for Valdosta State when they won the 2018 Division II National Championship.

Hurst dominated the smaller level of competition and caught 61.1% of his contested catches during his two years at Georgia State. He dropped 14 passes (drop rate of 9.7%) and his average yards per reception was 15.4-yards with an 14.8-yard aDot and a 2.18 yards per route run number.

Hurst had an excellent 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and has quietly been a “sleeper” during the draft process.

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) runs after a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Strengths

Elite size + fluidity combination

Solid thickness + muscle definition + excellent AA

Excellent size/speed/fluidity combination

Long strider with IMPRESSIVE acceleration and stop/start

Has an explosive second gear

Above-average change of direction + excellent explosiveness on in-breaking routes

Swift transitions on the vertical plane

Quickly gets his numbers back to the QB on curls/comeback

Excellent ability to gear down on the vertical plane

Very good ball skills – tracks and secures deep balls well

Concentration is great – can pluck away from his frame

Has acrobatic catch ability

Wide catch radius with above-average hands

Solid YAC ability

Weaknesses

Limited route tree

Route nuance and pacing could improve

Solid YAC ability, but won’t consistently make NFL defenders miss

Not much special teams in his past

Was not used much as a run blocker

Summary

Ted Hurst possesses a rare blend of size, speed, and fluidity. He has an elite ability to smoothly transition/break on routes within the vertical plane (comeback/curl); he has great hip bend and explodes out of his breaks with above-average suddenness.

Hurst has traits that any WR coach would love to develop + his ball-skills are great. He’s a developmental option with a high ceiling, but his route running, timing, and ability to consistently beat NFL athletes must be refined and/or proven. He’s a high upside traits pick that may find his way into Day 2.





GRADE: 6.22

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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