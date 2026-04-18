New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

CB Chris Johnson

Height: 6’0 ¾”

Weight: 193 lbs

Class: Senior

School: San Diego State

Hands: 9 ⅞”

Arm length: 30 ⅝”

40-yard dash: 4.40s

10-Yard Split: 1.54s

Vertical Jump: 38”

Broad Jump: 10’6”

Bench Press: 17 reps

STATS

A former three-star recruit from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Corona, California, where he was the 154th recruit from his state and the 136th cornerback during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Johnson was an elite defensive player in high school (shocker) but also was a great special teamer who blocked three kicks.

Chris Johnson played 1,732 snaps through his four seasons at San Diego State. He missed just eight tackles (5.4%) through his time in college, which is elite for a cornerback; he added 34 STOPs to that impressive run defense mark, while only allowing 41.9% of his targets to be completed in 2025.

He finished his college career with a 55.3% catch rate. Johnson was also good with his hands, keeping consistent with the overall discipline he exercises; he only had four penalties through his time in college.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good size with very good CB athletic traits

Solid recovery speed and burst

Disciplined feet/hips at the LOS

Very good feet/angles

Excellent closing burst when mid-pointing or click & close downward

Elite eyes: Good read, react, attack speed

Baits plays with excellent patience

Can play either man or zone at a high level

Anticipates well from off coverage

Excellent vision/concentration when ball is in the air

Hip pocket type of man coverage ability

Above average ball skills – gets his head around well

Has 2 pick sixes in his career

Eager and willing in run support

Gets physical with WRs when blocked

Four years of special teams’ experience – blocked a punt in 2024

His character is RAVED about

Weaknesses

Possesses a slender frame

Speedy receivers may get a step on him

May struggle with play strength against physical X receivers

Can get dragged a bit in run support if momentum isn’t built up into contact

Mostly played outside in college

Summary

Chris Johnson is a slender, scheme-versatile, outside cornerback with excellent recognition, anticipation, and above-average ball-skills.

He quickly restricts distance versus routes when off and is harassing enough – with plenty of discipline – to stick to receivers in press-man coverage. Johnson is a leader – one who is eager and willing in run support, albeit his frame prevents him from thriving as a run defender.

Overall, Johnson will be a good starting outside cornerback that allows the defensive coordinator to call a variety of coverages; Johnson will not struggle with any leverage/position outside at the next level.

GRADE: 6.62

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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