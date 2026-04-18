New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
In this story:
CB Chris Johnson
- Height: 6’0 ¾”
- Weight: 193 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: San Diego State
- Hands: 9 ⅞”
- Arm length: 30 ⅝”
- 40-yard dash: 4.40s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.54s
- Vertical Jump: 38”
- Broad Jump: 10’6”
- Bench Press: 17 reps
- STATS
A former three-star recruit from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Corona, California, where he was the 154th recruit from his state and the 136th cornerback during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Johnson was an elite defensive player in high school (shocker) but also was a great special teamer who blocked three kicks.
Chris Johnson played 1,732 snaps through his four seasons at San Diego State. He missed just eight tackles (5.4%) through his time in college, which is elite for a cornerback; he added 34 STOPs to that impressive run defense mark, while only allowing 41.9% of his targets to be completed in 2025.
He finished his college career with a 55.3% catch rate. Johnson was also good with his hands, keeping consistent with the overall discipline he exercises; he only had four penalties through his time in college.
Strengths
- Good size with very good CB athletic traits
- Solid recovery speed and burst
- Disciplined feet/hips at the LOS
- Very good feet/angles
- Excellent closing burst when mid-pointing or click & close downward
- Elite eyes: Good read, react, attack speed
- Baits plays with excellent patience
- Can play either man or zone at a high level
- Anticipates well from off coverage
- Excellent vision/concentration when ball is in the air
- Hip pocket type of man coverage ability
- Above average ball skills – gets his head around well
- Has 2 pick sixes in his career
- Eager and willing in run support
- Gets physical with WRs when blocked
- Four years of special teams’ experience – blocked a punt in 2024
- His character is RAVED about
Weaknesses
- Possesses a slender frame
- Speedy receivers may get a step on him
- May struggle with play strength against physical X receivers
- Can get dragged a bit in run support if momentum isn’t built up into contact
- Mostly played outside in college
Summary
Chris Johnson is a slender, scheme-versatile, outside cornerback with excellent recognition, anticipation, and above-average ball-skills.
He quickly restricts distance versus routes when off and is harassing enough – with plenty of discipline – to stick to receivers in press-man coverage. Johnson is a leader – one who is eager and willing in run support, albeit his frame prevents him from thriving as a run defender.
Overall, Johnson will be a good starting outside cornerback that allows the defensive coordinator to call a variety of coverages; Johnson will not struggle with any leverage/position outside at the next level.
GRADE: 6.62
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato