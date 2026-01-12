Another Giants Head Coaching Candidate Lands on Team’s Interview Schedule 

The New York Giants are rolling right along in their search for a new head coach, and up so far this week on their schedule, per reports, are former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who is due in East Rutherford Monday night for a Tuesday interview, and current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who will have his interview virtually.

Under league rules, Anarumo cannot interview in person yet because potential coaching candidates currently under contract to another team are prohibited from taking in-person interviews until January 19, 2026.

#Giants will interview #Colts DC Lou Anarumo virtually tomorrow, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2026

Anarumo, who hails from Staten Island, has over 35 years of coaching experience at both the college and NFL levels, having begun his coaching career in 1989 as a running backs coach at Wagner.

The closest he came to gaining head-coaching experience was at Harvard from 1995-2000, where he served as assistant head coach and oversaw the team’s defensive backs and special teams.

Anarumo has been in the NFL since 2012, where he was the defensive backs coach for the Dolphins until 2017, and where he initially crossed paths with current Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Anarumo would later join the Giants for one season (2018) as their defensive backs coach before moving over to the Bengals as their defensive coordinator for the 2019-2024 seasons.

His son, Louis, is currently a member of the team’s front office as a pro scout .

Anarumo interviewed with the Giants during their last head coaching opening after the 2021 season, the job eventually going to Brian Daboll, who was dismissed by the team after Week 10 of the 2025 season.

This past season was his first in Indianapolis. The Colts defense finished 23rd overall (349.8 yards per game), seventh against the run (101.9 yards/game) and 31st against the pass (247.9 yards/game).

Giants Head Coaching Interview Scorecard

The Giants have now been linked to 11 head coaching candidates, fulfilling general manager Joe Schoen’s year-end promise to cast a wide net for the right person.

Thus far, the team reportedly has interviewed interim head coach Mike KAfka, former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, and former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, all of whom were in-person interviews.

The Giants also conducted virtual interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

McCarthy (Monday night into Tuesday) and Anarumo (Tuesday, virtual0 are next up on the schedule. The team is also still waiting to get former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the schedule, per reports.

