NY Giants Among Top Five Most Valuable Sports Franchises

Losing seasons might be bad for the souls of the New York Giants players, coaches, and fan base, but apparently, it hasn’t been all that bad for business.

According to Forbes’s latest list of the top 50 most valuable sports franchises worldwide, the Giants came in at No. 4, with an estimated value of $10.1 billion. That estimation represents a 38% change from a year ago, when the Giants were ranked No. 7 on the list.

It’s unknown how much the sale of the reported 10% non-controlling ownership stake, completed earlier this year between the team and Julia Koch, influenced the Giants’ overall value.

The New York Giants overall value has grown from a year ago despite the quality of football having deteriorated. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants currently have a 2-12 record with three games remaining in a tumultuous season that has seen the dismissal of head coach Brian Daboll, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, and assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

The team also lost budding star players such as receiver Malik Nabers and rookie running back Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries.

And the defensive unit, which was highly touted as a potential top-10 collection of talent, has struggled yet again to stop the run and to underperform, with stars such as defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence failing to come even close to matching his production from a year ago.

Hope for the future

Not all has been dismal, though, for the Giants. They appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, for whom general manager Joe Schoen engineered a trade back into the bottom of the first round of this past year’s draft.

Not since a young Eli Manning first set foot on the grounds of East Rutherford has a young quarterback sparked so much intrigue and excitement among the fan base.

The New York Giants seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering Week 16, Dart led all rookies with 20 total touchdowns in 2025, the second-most by a Giants rookie in the Super Bowl Era and just six scored behind former quarterback Daniel Jones, who had 26 touchdowns scored as a rookie in 2019.

The team also snagged outside linebacker Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the same draft. Although Carter’s rookie season has been rocky–partially due to his own hand in not paying attention to detail and being a responsible teammate–Carter has been playing well of late.

He had his best game thus far of his young NFL career in a Week 15 loss to the Washington Commanders, recording seven tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and two forced fumbles.

He will continue to have one of the two starting outside linebacker spots for the rest of the season, thanks to incumbent Kayvon Thibodeaux landing on IR with a shoulder injury.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage