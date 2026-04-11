Former Giants DC Shane Bowen Reunites with Mike Vrabel in New England

Former New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has a new job with an old friend.

Bowen, who was the Giants' defensive coordinator for a year and a half before being fired after the team recorded its fifth fourth-quarter blown lead last year, was hired by New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel as a defensive analyst.

The move reunites Bowen with Vrabel from their days with the Tennessee Titans, where Bowen first served as an outside linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2021-2023 seasons.

Bowen became available for the Giants to hire after Vrabel was fired from Tennessee and after the Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had an ugly breakup following the 2023 season.

Last season, through 12 games before he was fired by interim head coach Mike Kafka, Bowen’s defense ranked 30th overall, allowing 385.0 yards per game to opponents.

The unit was last against the run—157.2 yards per game, nearly 6.0 per attempt—and ranked 23rd against the pass, with 227.8 yards allowed per game.

When it came to situational football, the Giants' defense wasn’t that much better under Bowen. The Giants finished with the 12th-worst conversion percentage allowed on third downs, the second-worst red zone efficiency (71.4%), and tied for the ninth-worst goal-to-go conversion rate (80%).

The Giants' defense perked up after Bowen was replaced by outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, ironically, the only member of the previous coaching staff from the defensive side of the ball that new head coach John Harbaugh retained.

Under Bullen, the Giants' defense finished 10th overall in average yards per game allowed (298.4), 15th against the run (116.8 yards per game), and tenth against the pass (181.6 yards per game).

In terms of situational football, Big Blue also improved once Bullen took over, posting the seventh-best third-down conversion rate, the sixth-best red-zone conversion rate, and the second-lowest goal-to-go conversion rate.

Bullen also managed to get better play out of first-round draft pick Abdul Carter by moving him around like a chess piece.

Carter, who got a push to the starting lineup when Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury, recorded 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. That production pushed Carter into the Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion.