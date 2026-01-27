Former Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Lands a New Gig

Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is going back to his roots as an offensive coordinator in his next gig.

Per multiple reports, the 50-year-old Daboll has been hired by Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh, whose stint as the Jets head coach overlapped with Daboll’s spot with the Giants during the 2022-2024 seasons.

Daboll will now get the opportunity to work with Titans second-year quarterback Cam Ward, a player that the Giants reportedly tried to trade up for in last year’s draft order, only to be rebuked by the Titans, who held the first overall pick in the draft and seemed intent on selecting Ward right from the get-go.

The Giants, in turn, traded back into the first round, where they landed Jaxson Dart at pick No. 25 after making a trade with the Texans.

Dart, who, like Ward, tossed 15 touchdown passes, bested Ward in other statistical categories , including fewer interceptions (five to Ward’s seven), passing completion (63.7% to Ward’s 59.8%), yards per attempt (6.7 to 5.9), and fewer turnover-worthy plays (3.4 to Ward’s 3.5).

Daboll, whom the Giants fired after Week 10 of the 2025 season, had been unable to replicate the success he had in his first year as Giants head coach when he led the team to a 9-7-1 record and the postseason, while also earning AP Coach of the Year honors following that season.

Daboll went 11-33 in subsequent games before being replaced by offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll reportedly drew interest from the league for the Eagles' offensive coordinator job and the Bills' head coaching job, the latter going to Joe Brady, who was promoted to the Bills' offensive coordinator role in 2023.

The Giants and Titans will face each other in the 2026 season, the game set to be a Giants home game.

