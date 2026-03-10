Giants' Pivoting to CB Greg Newsome II is a Solid, Underrated Move

The New York Giants were reportedly very close to re-signing cornerback Cor'Dale Flott during the first day of the free agency legal negotiating window.

They would eventually lose out on Flott to the Tennessee Titans, who just happened to employ Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator, and who was Flott's head coach with the Giants when he was drafted out of LSU in 2022.

The Giants' front office made a lot of positive acquisitions on day one of free agency, but losing Flott left a hole in the big blue secondary that desperately needed to be filled. The question becomes: how do the Giants begin to replace Flott in this defense, and can they do so through free agency?

They apparently have done so with former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II, who last year was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Newsome signed a one-year, $8 million deal for what can be argued is starter’s money. Let’s look at this pivot.

Why Newsome wasn’t a Jaguars Priority

The Jaguars entered the 2026 offseason with little cap space to work with. They have several players they need to prioritize, and unfortunately, Newsome was not one of them. Former running back Travis Etienne dealt with a similar situation and ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints.

All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd is in need of a new contract, and Montaric Brown signed a contract extension with the team. They have also restructured several contracts to give them some wiggle room after being over the cap.

That meant Newsome was destined to play for another team in 2026 after being traded to the Jaguars in 2025. Newsome was able to get a deal worth $10 million from the Giants, while the Jaguars have approximately $6 million in cap space.

Prove-It Deal

When Newsome came over from Cleveland in the Tyson Campbell trade, he never seemed to get his feet underneath him. He struggled in coverage and was inconsistent in his position.

In 2025, Pro Football Focus ranked him 85th out of 114 cornerbacks who qualified. In 12 games for the Browns, he finished with an interception and six passes defensed. He also collected 29 tackles over that time.

He amassed three pass breakups and 23 tackles in five games with the Browns before the trade. That inconsistency down the stretch likely led to some lackluster interest around the league. Newsome will be only 26 when the season begins and should be entering his prime in the league.

Oct 5, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His performance with the Jaguars could be a result of not having enough time to learn the defense and feel comfortable with it.

He will have that chance to prove it with the Giants playing in a defense that should be coached well at the cornerback position, given that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a defensive back coach and has proven he can bring out the best in that unit.

That is why this one-year deal can be looked at as a prove-it deal for Newsome. If he returns to his previous form with the Browns in 2023, where he has 14 passes defensed, two interceptions, and 49 tackles, there could be another contract coming to him at the end of the season.

Veteran Experience

For the Giants, Newsome represents getting more veteran experience in the building at the position. Will this be the last move they make at cornerback?

Who knows. It does not feel as if Newsome answers the question concretely, but he could be the answer.

He could also be a valuable depth piece for a team that needs depth at the position. If they do decide to go into the draft and select a potential starting cornerback, he could serve as a mentor to the young player.

A move was definitely needed after losing Flott, and while this may not ease the minds of Giants fans, it should soften the blow a little.