Giants Add Two More Assistant Coaches to John Harbaugh's Staff
New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has added two more assistant coaches to his growing list.
Mike Bloomgren will be the team’s new offensive line coach, and Addison Lynch will be their new defensive backs coach.
Bloomgren, 49, was most recently with the Cleveland Browns as their offensive line coach, a role he held for one season. Before that, he held positions as offensive line coach, run game coordinator, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach during a stint at Stanford from 2011 to 2017, and then served as the head coach at Rice from 2018 to 2024.
During his time at Rice, he led the team to consecutive bowl games (2022-23), the third time in program history.
At Stanford, the 27-year coaching veteran was part of a coaching staff that helped the team achieve some of its most successful stretches in program history, with the Cardinals winning at least eight games in each of his seasons there and reaching the Pac-12 Football Championship four times (with three wins).
Among the offensive linemen he developed at Stanford are first-round picks such as guard David DeCastro, tackle Andrus Peat, and guard Joshua Garnett, the 2015 Outland Trophy winner. Bloomgren also coached running back Christian McCaffrey, who set the NCAA all-purpose yardage record.
Bloomgren’s only other NFL coaching experience came with the Jets, where he served as an offensive quality control coach from 2008 to 2009 and then as an offensive assistant from 2009 to 2010.
Lynch spent three seasons with the Broncos but was among the assistants fired by head coach Sean Payton after the Broncos were eliminated from the postseason by the Bills in the divisional round.
Lynch started his coaching career in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. During his three-year stint, he rose through the ranks to assistant defensive backs coach.
He was also with the Raiders for one season as an assistant defensive backs coach and with the Lions as a defensive quality control coach.
Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker
Coach
Role
Tim Kelly
Offensive Role - TBD
Charlie Bullen
Defensive Role - TBD
Willie Taggart
Running Backs
Dennis Johnson
Defensive Line
Chris Horton
Special Teams Coordinator
Dennard Wilson
Defensive Coordinator
Matt Pees
Assistant Linebackers
Adam Schrack
Running Backs Quality Control
Brendan Clark
Defensive Backs Quality Control
Noah Riley
Football Analyst
Megan Rosburg
Assistant to the Head Coach
Donald D’Alesio
Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach
Chad Hall
Receivers
Grant Newsome
Assistant Offensive Line
Matt Nagy
Offensive Coordinator
Matt Robinson
Assistant Defensive Line
Greg Roman
Senior Offensive Assistant (Possible Run Game Coordinator)
Mike Bloomgren
Offensive Line
Addison Lynch
Defensive Backs
