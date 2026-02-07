Giants Add Two More Assistant Coaches to John Harbaugh's Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has added two more assistant coaches to his growing list.

Mike Bloomgren will be the team’s new offensive line coach , and Addison Lynch will be their new defensive backs coach .

Bloomgren, 49, was most recently with the Cleveland Browns as their offensive line coach, a role he held for one season. Before that, he held positions as offensive line coach, run game coordinator, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach during a stint at Stanford from 2011 to 2017, and then served as the head coach at Rice from 2018 to 2024.

During his time at Rice, he led the team to consecutive bowl games (2022-23), the third time in program history.

At Stanford, the 27-year coaching veteran was part of a coaching staff that helped the team achieve some of its most successful stretches in program history, with the Cardinals winning at least eight games in each of his seasons there and reaching the Pac-12 Football Championship four times (with three wins).

Among the offensive linemen he developed at Stanford are first-round picks such as guard David DeCastro, tackle Andrus Peat, and guard Joshua Garnett, the 2015 Outland Trophy winner. Bloomgren also coached running back Christian McCaffrey, who set the NCAA all-purpose yardage record.

Bloomgren’s only other NFL coaching experience came with the Jets, where he served as an offensive quality control coach from 2008 to 2009 and then as an offensive assistant from 2009 to 2010.

Lynch spent three seasons with the Broncos but was among the assistants fired by head coach Sean Payton after the Broncos were eliminated from the postseason by the Bills in the divisional round.

Lynch started his coaching career in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. During his three-year stint, he rose through the ranks to assistant defensive backs coach.

He was also with the Raiders for one season as an assistant defensive backs coach and with the Lions as a defensive quality control coach.

Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chad Hall Receivers Grant Newsome Assistant Offensive Line Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator Matt Robinson Assistant Defensive Line Greg Roman Senior Offensive Assistant (Possible Run Game Coordinator) Mike Bloomgren Offensive Line Addison Lynch Defensive Backs

