Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Interviews Dolphins Assistant for OC Role (Report)

The massive snow and ice storm might have brought the tri-state area to a grinding halt, but New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn’t stopping to sit and stare at nature’s wonders.

Harbaugh is putting together his assistant coaching staff and has already interviewed several candidates for different positions, with some reportedly hired for spots on the staff.

And now comes word via the NFL Network that another candidate for the team’s offensive coordinator role has met with Harbaugh: Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince.

The 60-year-old Prince has an extensive coaching history at both the college and NFL levels, beginning in 1989 when he was a graduate assistant at Humboldt State, his alma mater.

His first experiences as an offensive coordinator came during the 1994-1995 seasons at Fort Lewis, where he also served as that team’s quarterbacks coach, and then again in 1999-2000, where he held the same roles for Portland State.

Prince broke into the NFL coaching ranks in 2004, when he was hired by the Falcons as an offensive assistant, running backs coach, and tight ends coach for two seasons.

In 2006, he became the Falcons' quarterbacks coach, and then his NFL coaching journey took him to the Jaguars and Seahawks before he went back to the college ranks to work for Colorado and Boise State, the latter being his most recent experience as an offensive coordinator (2012-2013).

He returned to the NFL with the Lions in 2014, serving as the temporary head coach in 2020, his final season with the club, when COVID struck the Lions coaching staff. Prince then made stops with the Texans, Cowboys, and, most recently, the Dolphins in 2025.

Among his pro-level accomplishments is mentoring then-Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, who set a career high with 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

Prince also coached the Lions receivers from 2014-2020 during which time Detroit’s receiving corps ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (19,749) and seventh in both receptions (1,484) and receiving touchdowns (123), with a pair of eventual Giants receivers, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate, going on to become the sixth duo in Lions history to reach 1,000 yards in the same season (2014).

Harbaugh is thought to have an eye on Todd Moncken, his offensive coordinator in Baltimore, for the same role on his Giants staff, but Moncken is still in the running for the Browns head coaching job.

Even if Prince doesn’t get the offensive coordinator role, he could end up as the team’s receivers coach given his extensive experience in working with that position.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Offensive Role - TBD Dennis Johnson Defensive Line

