Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Makes Promise to Season Ticket Holders

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has plenty to do these days, from putting his staff together to evaluating the roster’s needs.

But he did take a moment to put together a message to Giants' season-ticket holders, in which he reiterated his excitement about taking on the role as the franchise’s 21st head coach and promised to deliver a team of which Giants fans can be proud.

“I hope this letter finds you and your family well. I wanted to reach out directly to you and share how excited and deeply honored I am to be the head coach of your New York Football Giants,” the letter of which was shared with New York Giants On SI by a season-ticket holder, began.

“I come from a football family, and I have deep respect for the history and tradition of this organization. I wanted this job. I wanted to be on the biggest stage in the biggest sport, with one of the most respected franchises in NFL history. The Giants embody everything great about professional football: tradition, toughness, pride, and an unbreakable bond with the greatest fans in the world.

“My vision is simple: We will develop a disciplined, resilient, and prepared team - one that plays with passion, physicality, and an unrelenting love for the game. We will fight for every yard and every opportunity to make you proud, building a culture of excellence that honors our legacy while charging into an exciting new era.

“Thank you for your unwavering support. I can’t wait to see you at MetLife Stadium, feel your energy and passion, and deliver the football you deserve.

“Leading your team is a profound privilege. Let’s work together and build something great.

“Go Big Blue!”

Harbaugh’s arrival has seemingly energized the Giants fan base, which has, with few exceptions, suffered through having to watch a subpar product every Sunday.

While time will only tell how quickly Harbaugh, who has quite the resume after 18 seasons in Baltimore, can turn around the Giants’ misfortunes, there is a sense of renewed hope that the dark days of the last decade-plus will quickly be behind everyone.

