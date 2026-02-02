Giants Lose Potential Offensive Coordinator Candidate  

Former New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb, who retired from playing after the 2022 season to join Sean Payton’s coaching staff in Denver as their quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator, is not coming home after all.

Webb, who was reportedly a candidate for the Giants’ offensive coordinator position, is staying in Denver , where he was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Broncos.

Webb is widely regarded around the league as one of the brightest young offensive-minded coaches, so much so that he also drew head coaching consideration during this year’s hiring cycle.

But for Webb, who had never been an offensive coordinator at any level, that was the next logical step in his development as a coach, and he’ll get to do that in Denver, where he has worked with quarterback Bo Nix for the past two seasons, for at least the 2026 campaign.

With Webb, no longer in the picture for the Giants' offensive coordinator role, that leaves Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day, former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney, and Colts (and former Detroit Lions) offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as the candidates who have been linked to the Giants’ role.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed in an interview with NJ Advance Media that he thought Todd Monken, who had been the offensive coordinator under Harbaugh when both were with the Ravens, would be coming with him to the Giants.

Since losing Monken to the Browns, Harbaugh has met with a larger pool of candidates, with the initial round of interviews conducted via video call.

Later this week, he’s expected to meet in person with the chosen finalists before deciding who will lead the continued development of the Giants' offense and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Harbaugh has never had a first-time play caller at offensive coordinator, telling NJ Advance Media that this is because he’s typically been more involved with the defensive side of the ball as head coach, despite his special teams background.

If that holds, the logical finalists with previous playcalling experience are Cooter, Kingsbury, Callahan, and Day, who have called offensive plays at some point in their coaching careers.

Cooter and Kingsbury have called plays at the NFL level, while Day did so at the high school level in 2002.

