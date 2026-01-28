Giants Seek Interview Familiar Face for Offensive Coordinator Job

While Todd Monken, the former Ravens offensive coordinator who is under consideration in Cleveland as their next head coach, continues to wait for a decision, Monken’s old boss in Baltimore, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, is moving ahead with a name Big Blue fans will undoubtedly recognize.

The Giants requested permission to speak with Broncos quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Davis Webb, who has drawn some head coaching consideration around the league this hiring cycle.

After Broncos passing game coordinator and QB coach Davis Webb interviewed this week for the Raiders and Bills head coaching jobs, he received interview requests for offensive coordinator jobs with the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

Webb, who played his college ball at Texas Tech and California, was chosen in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft as a potential successor to Eli Manning.

However, after the 2017 season, the Giants changed head coaches, moving on from Ben McAdoo, the head coach when the Webb pick was made, to Pat Shurmur, who had other ideas regarding a potential young developmental quarterback, which turned out to be Kyle Lauletta.

After one season, Webb was cast aside, eventually landing with the Jets for the 2018 campaign. The following year, he joined the Bills, where he played from 2019-2021 and crossed paths with future Giants head coach Brian Daboll, then the Bills' offensive coordinator.

In 2022, when Daboll was hired as the Giants' head coach, he brought Webb with him, with the quarterback serving as a quasi-quarterbacks coach to help starter Daniel Jones grasp the complexities of Daboll’s offensive system.

Webb, whose father Matt is a high school coaching veteran with over three decades, started for the Giants in their 2022 regular-season finale in place of Jones, who was held out of the game along with the rest of the starters ahead of the postseason. Webb went 23-of-40 for 168 yards and one touchdown in his lone career start.

The following season, he retired from the game and joined Sean Payton’s Broncos staff as a quarterbacks coach, eventually earning the additional title of pass game coordinator in 2025.

Denver finished the 2025 regular season with the 11th-best passing yards per game average (223.9 yards/game) and the tenth-best overall offense (342.6 yards/game), with Webb the primary force behind young quarterback Bo Nix’s development.

The Raiders have already sought Webb and the Bills for their head coaching jobs. Buffalo went with Joe Brady, while Las Vegas is continuing to figure out its options.

The belief is that Harbaugh would welcome a reunion with Monken in New York, but rather than wait for the Browns to make a decision, Harbaugh has been exploring other options. He interviewed former Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince for the offensive coordinator role, but new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has since hired Prince to be the team’s wide receivers coach.

