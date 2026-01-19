Giants OLB Brian Burns Adds Another Postseason Honor

At this rate, New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns might just need to add more space to his trophy mantel.

Burns, who was by far and away the Giants' MVP on a lost season, was named to both the 2025 All-NFL Team and the 2025 All-NFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Burns, who was also named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and voted to his third Pro Bowl earlier this year, had his most successful season to date in his seven-year career.

He set career highs in sacks (16.5), quarterback hits (31), tackles for loss (22), and forced fumbles (tied with three) in 17 games played for the Giants, his second such season since being acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers, in which he didn’t miss a game for New York.

Burns takes a place in Giants franchise history

His 16.5 sacks tie him with defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (2011) for fourth-most in a single season by a Giants defender, and his 31 quarterback hits are the most by any Giant since the statistic started being tracked in 2006.

Burns finished second in the NFL this season in sacks, behind Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, who set a new single-season record for most sacks with 23.0.

Garrett broke the previous record of 22.5 sacks, previously shared by former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, who set it in 2001, and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who tied it in 2021.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burns, originally the 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Panthers, has now recorded at least 7.5 sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons. He has 71.0 career sacks to go along with 144 quarterback hits, 384 career tackles, and 98 tackles for loss.

Upon being acquired by the Giants for a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick (the Giants and Panthers also swapped fifth-rounders in 2024), Burns signed a five-year, $141 million contract with New York that included $87.5 million in guaranteed money.

In having topped 12.5 sacks, his previous single-season career high, Burns picked up a $1.8 million performance bonus in 2025.

