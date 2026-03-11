Giants Land Longtime Ravens Fullback Patrick Ricard

Add another member of the Ravens who has flown the coup from Baltimore to go north to the New York Giants .

Fullback Patrick Ricard, who for nine years paved the way for the Ravens' running game under head coach John Harbaugh, is signing a two-year deal with the Giants, which, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, will make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.

Ricard’s deal, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, is worth a max of $8.5 million with a base value of $7.63 million. That pushes him past Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers ( $7.5 million max ) as the highest-paid fullback in the league.

Ricard, a six-time Pro Bowl fullback nicknamed “Pancake Pat” for his crushing lead blocks, is getting a two-year deal to sign with the Giants.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, who turns 32 in May, has, in addition to his six Pro Bowl berths, earned first-time All-Pro honors and two second-team All-Pro honors over his career since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine back in 2017.

Ricard has appeared in 132 games with 66 starts. He’s caught 49 of 67 pass targets for 323 yards and seven touchdowns, and has 11 career rushing attempts for 22 yards.

He has played over 40% of the offensive snaps since 2020 and has been a core member of the Ravens' special teams units until recently (2024 and 2025), when he didn’t play on the units in 2024 and was limited to just 22 special teams snaps in 2025.

Ricard, as an integral part of the Ravens rushing game, has helped Baltimore rush for 16,782 yards since 2020, tops in the league over that span, with an average of 5.2 yards per rushing attempt.

The Ravens have also ranked first in that span in average rushing yards before contact (2.17) and third in the league in average rushing yards after contact (3.07)

Ricard has been the very picture of durability for the Ravens until last year, when he played just 11 games due to a calf injury.

He becomes the Giants’ first pure fullback since Henry Hynoski, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, manned the position from 2011, the Giants’ last Super Bowl season through the 2014 campaign.