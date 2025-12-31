Giants OLB Brian Burns Scores Another 2025 Season Honor
New York Giants outside linebacker has been elected winner of the 25th annual George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award by the New York Giants Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America for his professionalism and availability during the 2025 season.
The award, named for the two former general managers of the Giants, is given annually to recognize a Giants player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team daily.
Burns, who was acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason, has been nothing short of inspirational for the Giants' defense.
The seven-year pro, who was elected a team captain by his teammates this season, is finishing up a career year in which he’s recorded 16.5 sacks with one more game to go, and is six tackles away from matching his career high of 71 set in his first season as a Giant.
Burns, who was elected to his third career Pro Bowl, has been regularly available to the media both during the week and after games, offering honest and insightful responses to questions.
He has also been approachable outside of his regularly scheduled media gatherings, showing professionalism and courtesy to members of the media.
Burns received eight out of a possible 14 plaec votes. In all 11 different players appeared on at least one of the 14 ballots cast by the chapter members.
Burns’s name will be added to a plaque that honors all winners and resides in the media workroom at the Giants’ Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Winners of the "George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award"
- 2025 - OLB Brian Burns
- 2024 – WR Darius Slayton
- 2023 – RB Saquon Barkley
- 2022 – S Julian Love
- 2021 – DL Leonard Williams
- 2020 – S Logan Ryan
- 2019 – TE Evan Engram
- 2018 – WR Sterling Shepard
- 2017 – S Landon Collins
- 2016 – WR Victor Cruz
- 2015 – CB Prince Amukamara
- 2014 – RB Rashad Jennings
- 2013 – CB Terrell Thomas
- 2012 – S Antrel Rolle
- 2011 – WR Victor Cruz
- 2010 – DT Barry Cofield
- 2009 – DE Mathias Kiwanuka
- 2008 – QB Eli Manning
- 2007 – DE Justin Tuck
- 2006 – WR Plaxico Burress
- 2005 – RB Tiki Barber
- 2004 – QB Kurt Warner
- 2003 – WR Ike Hilliard
- 2002 – QB Kerry Collins
- 2001 – OL Lomas Brown
