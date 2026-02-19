Picking the Ideal Trade Partner for NY Giants' OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Most New York Giants fans are hopeful that new head coach John Harbaugh can maximize the roster's current crop of talent, but he may want to shake things up a bit.

Some longtime squad members, including outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, may not wear Giants blue for the 2026 season opener.

The young outside linebacker has just one year remaining on his rookie contract and could be expensive to retain. Since New York already has two edge rushers it values more than Thibodeaux -- Brian Burns and Abdul Carter -- it could make sense to trade him and the $14.751 million left on his deal. But who is the ideal suitor?

While the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears jump out as intriguing dance partners, there is one team that possesses the perfect combination of financial flexibility and pass-rushing deficiency to complete such a move: the Giants. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be wise to make an offer for Thibodeaux.

Why the Buccaneers are a good landing spot for Kayvon Thibodeaux

It seems rather impractical for bottom-feeding squads to give up a draft pick or player for a rental who will seek a multi-year contract in the offseason. Although the Bucs finished with an 8-9 record, they are not miles away from relevance like most sub-.500 teams. Tampa can bounce back rather quickly in the NFC South. Ergo, the franchise could be willing to attack the trade market.

With almost $24 million in salary cap space , per Over the Cap, and a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL with 37 sacks, the Buccaneers are nicely positioned to acquire Thibodeaux. Veteran OLB Haason Reddick is also a pending free agent, so the team has an opening.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is still trying to fulfill his potential. He is an inconsistent pass-rusher and has missed 15 games in four seasons. However, the former Oregon star and Unanimous All-American still has value to offer.

Thibodeaux is only 25 years old, has recorded double-digit sacks in a campaign, and was quite effective as a run defender last season. Under a proven defensive mind like Todd Bowles, perhaps he can blossom into a game-changing talent.

Though even if he does not take the next step, the Bucs are still incentivized to roll the dice on Kayvon Thibodeaux. Their defense will soon undergo a transition period.

Lavonte David turned 36 in January and will enter free agency. Veteran cornerback Jamel Dean could also switch teams this offseason. Vita Vea is 31 and has just one year remaining on his current deal. Tampa Bay could use a fresh face to rejuvenate the unit.

Thibodeaux recorded two and a half sacks, 19 stops, and 32 total pressures in 12 games last year. If he can stay healthy , which is obviously a tall ask, then he could be a welcome addition to the Buccaneers. An extension could be granted if all goes well.

Of course, this hypothetical trade can also benefit Big Blue.

The NY Giants could improve their financial situation

John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen can clear a good chunk of cap space to spend on the open market. The Giants could also eliminate the possibility of lingering contract speculation if they part ways with Thibodeaux before the new campaign. They have to make it count, though.

The Buccaneers presently have all their picks for the upcoming NFL Draft and could therefore be more inclined to send New York a third-rounder. Considering how difficult it will be for the Giants to re-sign Kayvon Thibodeaux, they may have to pounce on such an opportunity.

There is still time for both franchises to work through their options, but given their respective circumstances, the Giants and Bucs feel like a perfect match.