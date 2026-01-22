Giants Part Ways with Longtime Front Office Employee

The New York Giants have parted ways with longtime front-office employee Kevin Abrams, according to an NFL Network report.

The #Giants have parted ways with Kevin Abrams, their Senior VP of Football Operations and Strategy, sources say, as part of organizational restructuring.



A respected employee for nearly 30 years, Abrams has been a mainstay through every regime. Now, NYG has moved on. pic.twitter.com/2TbtSJwCmr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2026

The move comes as part of a restructuring of the team following the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh, who was introduced as the team’s 21st head coach on Tuesday.

Abrams, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, has been with the organization for 27 seasons, 20 of which he held the title of assistant general manager.

General manager Ernie Accorsi originally hired him as a salary cap manager/strategist, a post he held for three seasons.

Abrams also served as interim general manager after the team fired Jerry Reese in 2017.

In his most recent role, to which he was appointed in 2022, Abrams was responsible for strategic planning related to football operations, data and innovation, managing the salary cap, negotiating player contracts, compliance with the NFL's collective bargaining agreement and collaborating with the college scouting and pro personnel departments in his most recent role with the team.

Before coming to the Giants, Abrams worked with the NFL Management Council.

Harbaugh becomes the Giants first head coach who directly reports to team co-owner John Mara, rather than to the general manager, in this case, Joe Schoen, who is starting his fifth year in the role.

Harbaugh, during his introductory press conference and media sessions, downplayed any notion that he had more control than his predecessors as head coach.

So too did Chris Mara, brother of team CEO John Mara, who has stepped up to assume more of a leadership role with John battling cancer.

The younger Mara insisted that the collaborative setup that has long been part of the organization wouldn't necessarily change between head coach, general manager and owner. But he did admit that Harbaugh "is gonna be like the most important cog in the wheel, let's put it that way."

Per Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh, who is currently building his assistant coaching staff, reportedly “wants to put his stamp on everything — strength and conditioning, training, medical, all of it.”

That could mean that more long-time front office employees could soon be parting from the organization as the Giants' new head coach sets things up to his liking.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage