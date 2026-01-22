Giants QB Jaxson Dart, OLB Abdul Carter Up for Prestigious Awards

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Abdul Carter have both been named finalists for the 2025 Rookie of the Year honors, Dart in the offensive category and Carter in the defensive category.

Carter, the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, finished with 72 quarterback pressures, seventh overall in the league per NextGen Stats, but first among rookie defenders.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts after a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He also finished first in the league in quarterback quick pressures under three seconds with 48. Carter, per NextGen Stats, registered an average 2.22-second time to pressure and 3.89-second time-to-sack, both of which were the fastest of the Giants’ defenders.

Carter only managed to record 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits, all of which were second on the Giants defense, behind fellow outside linebacker Brian Burns’s 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 31 quarterback hits.

He finished fifth among edge rushers in ESPN’s pass-rush win-rate, with a 21% metric.

Carter’s competition for the DROY honors includes safety Nick Emmanwori (Seahawks), defensive end James Pearce Jr. (Falcons), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (Browns), and safety Xavier Watts (Falcons).

Dart, the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft and a player for whom the Giants traded up to acquire, was equally impressive considering he didn’t have top receiver Malik Nabers during his time as the starter, and that he lost fellow rookie Cam Skattebo four games into his new role as the Giants' starting gunslinger.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Among quarterbacks who were drafted in 2024 and 2025, Dart finished with 24 touchdowns (fourth), five interceptions (tied for second), 290 scramble yards (fourth), and a 63.7% completion percentage (fourth) in the Giants’ lost 2025 season.

The former Ole Miss standout’s nine rushing touchdowns are second among rookie quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, just behind Cam Newton of the Panthers.

His competition for OROY includes receiver Emeka Egbuka (Bucs), RB TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers), and quarterback Tyler Shough (Saints).

The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors program on February 5.

