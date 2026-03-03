One Pending Free Agent the Giants Must Sign

The New York Giants will have some flexibility to make some additions this offseason, and while it won’t be an overhaul, the right moves can give them a leg up to be competitive in 2026.

The star power is in place for the Giants in year one of the John Harbaugh era, with quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, and running back Cam Skattebo all looking to be fully healthy in 2026.

The key to capitalizing on their talent will be to surround them with complementary pieces that enable them to use their skills to the fullest.

The Giants' offensive line was a positive in 2025, and they can build on it next season with the right additions. One budget-friendly option that the Giants could pursue is Panthers center Cade Mays.

John Michael Schmitz is under contract with the Giants through 2026; the front office could look to upgrade at center.

Despite there being talk of the Giants making a run at pending Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum , Mays might just be a more realistic and cost-effective option if the Giants do want to upgrade the center position.

While Mays may not be the flashiest signing, he would give the Giants a new option at center at a cheaper value than a typical lineman his age would cost.

Mays filled in for the Panthers at center for 12 games in 2025 , allowing no sacks and committing just two penalties across 726 snaps played.

In addition to 1,288 career snaps played at center (all of those coming over the last two seasons), he also offers position flexibility at left guard (362 career snaps) and right guard (104 career snaps).

Mays, a sixth-round draft pick by the Panthers in 2022, has a projected market rate of $12.3 million per year based on a three-year, $36.78 million contract, the $12.3 million APY putting him in the top five highest-paid (per APY) centers.

Why Cade Mays is a must-sign for the Giants

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Linderbaum would ultimately be the goal for any team looking for an upgrade at center, the Giants' cap situation probably won’t allow for a deal to border on $20 million per year.

New York currently has $1,799,521 in cap space and is in the hole for $8.299 million in terms of effective cap space needed to sign players under the top 51 rule.

Cap cuts are definitely coming before the start of the new league year on March 11, and it’s believed the Giants won't make a huge splash in free agency due to limited funds and the draft class aligning with New York’s greatest positions of need.

Mays presents an option that could fit their budget, with a high upside if they decide to move on from Schmitz.

Mays not only gives the Giants experience at a lower cost, but he also brings familiarity to the organization.

After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Panthers, Mays signed with the Giants' practice squad in September of 2024, before returning to Carolina a month later, where he spent the next season and a half.

At only 26, Mays is an intriguing talent for the Giants, and to make the most of his potential, the team has to continue developing the talent he showcased across his 12 games in 2025.

While Mays won’t come in as a Pro Bowl-caliber center, with the right scheme fit and proper development, he should be able to grow with whatever team he lands with in 2026.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.