Giants QB Jaxson Dart Passed Over for Annual NFL Award

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is in San Francisco this week as part of the Super Bowl 60 festivities, won’t be taking home an award for which many thought he might have a chance at winning.

The annual Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year honors went to New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who finished 221-of-327 (67.6%) for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, a 91.3 passer rating, and 186 rushing yards with three scores on the ground.

Dart, who was one of the six nominees–Shough, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger were the others–finished his rookie campaign 216-of-339 (63.7%) for 2,272 yards 15 touchdowns, 91.7 passer rating, and 487 rushing yards with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Dart, whom the Giants traded up to get in the first round of last year’s draft, led all rookies with 24 total touchdowns (passing and rushing). He began the season as the backup to starter Russell Wilson, the Giants first three games seeing Dart sprinkled in here and there.

The rookie made his debut in Week 4 of the 2025 season, leading the Giants to an upset win over the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers, going 13-of-20 for 111 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Dart’s other major moment came in a stunning defeat of the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, when he went 17-of-25 for 195 yards and rushed for 58 yards in 13 carries.

Dart joins great company in Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks since 1991 to lead their respective teams to an opening drive touchdown in each of their first three career games.

Dart, a dual threat as a passer and runner, also became the first quarterback in league history to run for a touchdown in five straight games.

Dart is also a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, with his teammate, outside linebacker Abdul Carter, a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The winners of those awards and others will be announced on Friday night.

