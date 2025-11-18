Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Makes Interesting Cameo in WWE Event
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo’s surgically repaired right ankle is apparently on the mend.
Just a little over 24 hours after being seen at the Giants' home game against the Green Bay Packers, moving around with his healing ankle propped up on a scooter, Skattebo and teammates Roy Robertson-Harris and Abdul Carter, along with comedian Andrew Schulz were among those spotted in the crowd at WWE’s Monday Night Raw event at Madison Square Garden.
The only thing is, they weren’t just VIP spectators. Skattebo, sporting a New York Rangers hockey jersey, and his teammates were written into the script in which he kicked off a segment by getting into a staged “brawl” with the trio of wrestlers known as “Judgement Day.”
The scene saw Skattebo, who suffered his season-ending injury in a Week 8 loss at Philadelphia, face off against one of the wrestlers, who continued to taunt him. The rookie shot an icy-looking glare before shoving the wrestler to the floor.
That set off the staged “melee” in which Skattebo, who, while standing without the aid of crutches, but who did appear to be leaning against the railing, and his teammates got into a “brawl” where at times it looked like the momentum carried him backward.
Robertson-Harris, Carter, and Schulz also participated in the pushing and shoving scene which lasted just a few moments before the wrestlers walked away and Carter, who was carrying a championship belt emblazoned with the Giants logo and colors, hoisted it into the air in a sign of victory.
Fortunately, it seems, Skattebo, who has been providing updates on his recovery via social media, including one in which he demonstrated an ability to flex his ankle, move his toes, and lean forward with some slight pressure applied to his foot, didn’t aggravate his injury further despite the risks involved in a staged stunt that could have gone astray.
Still, it’s hard to fathom anyone associated with the Giants and, in particular, with the team's medical staff approving of the rookie’s direct participation in what could have become a bigger issue had he taken a bad step on his healing ankle.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.