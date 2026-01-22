Giants to Interview New Candidate for Offensive Coordinator Role

While former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken waits to find out if he’s getting the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns, his former–and perhaps future–boss, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, isn’t wasting time waiting.

Harbaugh has requested permission to interview another member of his former Ravens staff for the Giants’ offensive coordinator position: Willie Tagart, who was the Ravens' assistant head coach/running backs coach.

The 49-year-old Taggart is a former college quarterback who played his ball at Western Kentucky from 1995 to 1998.

He began his coaching career immediately after his college career ended, starting as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater, then moving to quarterbacks coach in 2000, before adding co-offensive coordinator duties for a pair of seasons.

Taggart gained head coaching experience at Western Kentucky (2010 to 2012), South Florida (2010 to 2016), Oregon (2017), Florida State (2018 to 2019), and Florida Atlantic (2020 to 2022).

He joined Harbaugh’s Ravens coaching staff in 2023 as the team’s running backs coach and was eventually promoted to assistant head coach in 2025, while retaining his role as Baltimore’s running backs coach.

If, as is expected, Monken lands as the offensive coordinator, Taggart could still find a role on Harbaugh’s Giants staff, perhaps even reprising the role he had in Baltimore.

In 2024, the Ravens running backs led the NFL in yards per rush (5.6) and rushes of 20-plus yards (21), while also finishing Top 5 in rushing yards (2,210, third), scrimmage yards (2,814, third), total TDs (22, tied third), and rushing TDs (17, tied fifth) league-wide.

Last season, the Ravens' rushing offense finished second in the league (156.6), first in rushing yards per attempt (5.25), third in rushing touchdowns (23), and 12th in total touchdowns scored (48).

Harbaugh, who has already met with some of the Giants' previous assistant coaches, isn't expected to retain many.

Among those who are likely to be offered spots on his new Giants staff are outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, who served as the interim defensive coordinator after Shane Bowen was fired, offensive line coach Carm Bricillo, and tight ends coach Tim Kelly, who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Mike Kafka was promoted to interim head coch following hte dismissal of head coach Brian Daboll.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage