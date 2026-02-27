NFL 2026 Salary Cap Set at $301.2 Million; Where Do the Giants Currently Stand?
The 2026 NFL salary cap is now set for all 32 clubs at $301.2 million, excluding any 2025 space the teams elected to carry over.
The $301.2 million floor marks the first time since the advent of the salary cap in 1994 that the figure has topped $300 million, the growth representing at $22 million increase from 2022 and a nearly 100% increase from the cap figure just ten years ago.
According to the current NFLPA public cap report, the New York Giants have $1,172,048 in 2025 cap space to carry over. That would mean the Giants’ 2026 cap ceiling for player salaries would stand at just over $302.372 million.
The Giants, according to Over the Cap, currently have $305.031 in total cap liabilities with $298.489 tied into the Top 51, which goes into effect at the start of the new league year on March 11.
New York is going to have to trim some fat from their 2026 cap to get into compliance under the Top 51, and four moves are widely expected to be made to accomplish that. Over the Cap lists the Giants with just $1.047 million in total cap space, and they are in the red in effective cap space by $9.051 million.
Here are the moves that the team is expected to make to fix their cap.
LB Bobby Okereke ($9 million savings)
Okereke is not a bad player and can still be productive, but given the richness of talent in this year's linebacker draft class, it doesn’t make much sense for the Giants to carry him on what would be the final year of his contract when they can potentially put a younger player on a cheaper rookie deal.
RB Devin Singletary ($5.25 million savings)
Singletary has seen his role reduced to third running back behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo, both of whom are on rookie deals.
Even after Skattebo’s season-ending injury in Week 8 last year, Singletary, who failed to record a 100-yard rushing performance, finished with 437 rushing yards, hardly worth the money he’s due to get.
OT James Hudson III ($5.38 million savings)
Hudson was signed as the backup swing tackle. But it didn’t take long for then-rookie Marcus Mbow to pass him on the depth chart, especially after Hudson’s career-worst game against the Cowboys in Week 2.
The Giants can potentially get a younger, less expensive option in the draft, perhaps on Day 3 or even after the draft concludes.
K Graham Gano ($4.5 million savings)
Gano’s recent injury history makes him too much of a risk to continue carrying on the roster.
The Giants' kicking situation, which has been a disaster the last three years, seemed to calm down once rookie Ben Sauls came into the picture, but Sauls has yet to be fully tested on anything over 40 yards in clutch situations.
Still, that should not be a reason for the Giants to run it back with Gano.
