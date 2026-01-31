Giants Co-owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Regarding DOJ Jeffrey Epstein Case Emails

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch characterized his prior association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was unearthed in scores of emails released by the Department of Justice about the Epstein case, as "brief."

Tisch, whose name appeared 440 times in the recently released emails, some of which were reviewed by The Athletic , said in a team-issued statement released Friday evening, denied accepting any invitations by Epstein to visit his private island getaway.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch’s statement read.

“I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

The email exchange that occurred in 2013 between Tisch and Epstein took place five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18.

Epstein, who made his fortune as a financier, was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security facility, where he served 13 months.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on one charge of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He later committed suicide while in custody.

The 76-year-old Tisch, who is a successful Hollywood film producer whose credits include “Forest Gump” and “Risky Business,” serves as the Giants’ Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board.

His siblings, brother Jonathan and sister Laurie, are also members of the team’s board of directors, with Jonathan serving as team treasurer.

The three siblings inherited their stake in the Giants following the passing of their parents, Preston Robert Tisch, who purchased 50% of the Giants from Tim Mara, the cousin of the Giants' current team president, John Mara, after the 1990 Super Bowl for a reported $80 million, and Joan Hyman Tisch.

Bob Tisch died in November 2005 at the age of 78 from cancer, and Joan Tisch passed away in 2017 at the age of 90, leaving the share of the team to her three children.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage